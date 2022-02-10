Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.22 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 16.4 percent more than in February 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2021 sales by businesses that report tax annually.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (February 2022) Recipient Feb. 2022

Allocations Change from

Feb. 2021 Year-to-date

Change Cities $789.4M ↑15.4% ↑19.7% Transit Systems $258.4M ↑15.5% ↑20.7% Counties $69.9M ↑14.6% ↑20.7% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $106.6M ↑29.2% ↑30.6% Total $1.22B ↑16.4% ↑20.9%