Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.22 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 16.4 percent more than in February 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2021 sales by businesses that report tax annually.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (February 2022)
Recipient Feb. 2022
Allocations		 Change from
Feb. 2021		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities    $789.4M ↑15.4% ↑19.7%
Transit Systems $258.4M ↑15.5% ↑20.7%
Counties $69.9M ↑14.6% ↑20.7%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $106.6M

↑29.2%

 ↑30.6%
Total $1.22B ↑16.4% ↑20.9%

For details on February sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.