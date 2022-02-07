Skeet Shooting vs. Sporting Clays

There are three major shotgun sports: trap, skeet, and sporting clays:

trap shooting is when the target is moving away from the shooter

skeet shooting is when the targets are crossing side to side

sporting clays targets can go in any direction

We’re going to focus on skeet shooting and sporting clays because they are easily confused.

Skeet Shooting

Skeet shooting is a clay pigeon shooting discipline when two towers, one high and one low, shoot from seven various positions during a competition. The clay birds cross paths when thrown, and shooters aim accordingly to hit each of them.

You can skeet shoot alone when you’re using automated towers that toss the birds for you.

Sporting Clays

Some shooters liken sporting clays to golf with a shotgun, which is pretty much how it goes. Sporting clay courses are unique and have different terrains and backgrounds that make it more challenging to hit your target.

There are typically 10 to 15 shooting stations set up on a course, and you can play in teams of two to six people.

What’s the Difference?

Sporting clays is more like field shooting since the clay birds aren’t coming from set distances each time. That’s one thing that sets it apart from skeet shooting. Skeet shooting typically has 25 targets per round, while sporting clay courses have 50 or 100 marks in one round.

Skeet targets usually fly at 45 mph and cross paths passing side to side, while shooting clays can fly anywhere from 30 to 70 mph and come from all directions.

Both skeet shooting and sporting clays are fun ways to practice your aim because you have to be alert and prepared for anything. You’ll become more familiar with your gun and learn how it reacts when you’re shooting at different heights.