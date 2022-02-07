How to Choose Accessories when You Have Sensitive Skin

If you have sensitive skin, it can be tough to find accessories that won’t cause you irritation or a rash. But with a few simple tips, you can choose the right accessories for your skin type and look great without any of the hassle. So whether you’re looking for new earrings to wear to work or a new necklace for your next party, read on for some advice on how to choose the perfect accessory for your sensitive skin.

Choosing the right metal for your sensitive skin

If you have sensitive skin, then it’s best to avoid common metals such as gold and silver when choosing accessories. Instead, opt for hypoallergenic materials such as titanium or sterling silver. This is because these materials are more likely to cause irritation than others. Titanium is a metal that many dentists recommend for those with sensitive teeth or gums, while sterling silver simply contains fewer allergenic metals in its composition. Gold is another metal that should be avoided because even though it’s hypoallergenic, it can become faulty over time and cause an allergic reaction.

What to avoid when choosing accessories

When it comes to wearing accessories with sensitive skin, you should try to avoid multiple pieces at once that might irritate the skin. Try to wear just one piece of jewelry at a time, or test out how your skin might react on occasion by wearing multiple pieces together. If you have sensitive skin, it’s best to avoid costume jewelry because it can contain various metal alloys and non-precious materials that could irritate the skin.

How to avoid irritation and skin problems

If you have sensitive skin, make sure to do a patch test before you purchase any accessories. If the piece of jewelry comes in contact with your skin for an extended amount of time or is worn each day, then doing a patch test will ensure that it won’t cause irritation or redness over time. To do this, simply wear the accessory for 24 hours to see if you’ll have an allergic reaction. If the jewelry contains nickel, it could cause symptoms such as itching or redness around where your skin came in contact with the metal. You can also visit your dermatologist and do a more comprehensive spot test to see if you have any metal allergies.

The best materials for sensitive skin

Sterling silver and titanium are interchangeable terms for hypoallergenic metals that most people with sensitive skin can wear. Titanium is another name for the metal palladium, which is found in jewelry as white gold or platinum. It’s best to avoid traditional materials like gold because they could irritate your skin even though they’re hypoallergenic. Gold is best used in more high-end pieces of jewelry because it can become faulty over time and cause an allergic reaction on the skin.

Tips for taking care of your skin

If you can, avoid wearing your accessories when you’re in the shower or during activities like exercising. Avoid sweating excessively with metal on your skin because it could cause irritation and redness. If your skin does get irritated from a piece of jewelry, then try to remove the accessory and cleanse the area thoroughly with unscented soap. Moisturizing your skin after removing an accessory with a hypoallergenic moisturizer will also help ease any redness or irritation.

How to choose the right accessories for your lifestyle

If you live an active lifestyle, it can be more challenging to keep wearing accessories because sweating can make your skin more sensitive and irritable. When wearing accessories for athletic activity, choose ones made of fabric like cotton and silk instead of materials like metal. For the best possible experience when you’re active, it’s best to use jewelry that is waterproof such as rings for working out, like those made of titanium, stainless steel, or even silicone. Also, if your job requires you to wear tight-fitting clothes such as a uniform, try to avoid wearing any metal accessories like necklaces. If your job requires safety gear such as goggles or heavy boots, choose ones made of hypoallergenic materials like those mentioned above.

Having sensitive skin does not mean you should completely avoid accessorizing altogether. It just means that you should be more cautious when choosing accessories. If you do choose to wear one piece at a time, opt for hypoallergenic materials. You can still express yourself through accessories, but you should do so in a way that’s safe and free of allergies or irritation. Just remember to do a patch test and look for hypoallergenic materials when you’re in the market for accessories.