6 Handy Tips For Paying Off Your Mortgage Quickly

For many of us, there are times when it just makes sense to take out a mortgage. However, doing so can often make your personal finance options quite limited until the point in time where you finally pay off the loan. A mortgage usually takes years to pay off, and it’s not uncommon for people to have trouble making monthly payments. Even though you cannot avoid taking out a mortgage, there are ways that you can make sure that your financial situation is back under control and your mortgage is fully paid off as quickly as possible.

Use Tech To Your Advantage

As you might know, technology is everywhere these days. It’s also an excellent way to improve your personal financial situation. For starters, there are numerous apps that can help you track your spending so that you can make informed decisions when it comes to how you use your money. You can also use a mortgage repayment calculator to determine approximately how much you have to pay each month in order to fully repay your loan within a certain timeframe. Some only provide a rough estimate, while others go more in-depth and provide you with a precise figure. It’s worthwhile to do your research and find out which type of calculator will suit your needs best.

Create The Right Budget

Creating a budget and sticking to it is no easy task, but it’s important that you do so. Once your mortgage is paid off, you will be able to save more money and go on to use said savings for other things such as expensive holidays or retirement. While you should have a monthly budget – it should be informed by a yearly one. You want to adjust your finances in a way that enables you to make an extra payment per year. A big part of doing this is re-evaluating your expenses and spending habits. You can start by prioritizing your spending so that your mortgage repayment comes first, then your utilities, insurance, and transport. An expensive place to live can make it difficult for you to pay off your mortgage within the timeframe that you require. It’s important that you take all relevant costs into consideration when making this decision.

Refinance Your Mortgage

If your home loan is coming to an end, it’s a smart idea to consider refinancing. To put it simply, refinancing your mortgage means taking out a new mortgage with a different lender for better terms and rates of interest. Do some research into the lenders in your area that offer mortgages with an APR lower than your current one. You can then calculate how much you’ll save per month on your repayments, and more importantly – over the course of the entire mortgage. The trick is to find a lender that comes with the best terms and conditions but also provides you with the lowest rate of interest.

Make Extra Repayments Whenever You Can

While sticking to a strict base repayment schedule – paying off your mortgage in full quickly really comes down to making extra repayments. Some advise making bi-weekly payments instead of monthly ones, however, depending on your income this might not always be a feasible solution. Focusing on an overly ambitious repayment plan can wear you down and affect the quality of your life in a negative way. However, making ad-hoc repayments whenever you can is not that difficult and will benefit you in the long term. If there are certain months where you’re earning more than usual, make sure to put your extra earnings towards your repayment schedule – it might not seem like much at first, but it will make a huge difference in the end.

Negotiate On Interest Rates And Fees

Negotiating with your lender isn’t always easy. That said, once you prove that you’re a reliable person that always makes their payments on time, you could have a meeting with them and try to negotiate interest rates and fees. If you make a formal request to your lender, they might be willing to reduce the APR on your loan for a limited period of time. Oftentimes, the lender will find it more beneficial to get a bit less in a shorter time period than to get the full amount, fees, and interest rates included, but stretched over a longer period of time.

Automate Your Repayments

Making your payments on time is important – you don’t want to encounter any late fees. As a result, you should make an effort to automate your repayments so that you don’t have to worry about them. Set up automatic fund transfers on payday through your bank or authorize the lender to take out payments directly from your account. Some lenders even offer the option of direct debit via BPAY – if this is an option, you should definitely consider it. For the majority of lenders, making your repayments on time will affect how much interest you end up paying during the course of the loan. That said, even one day’s delinquency can result in a late fee that can be huge depending on your lender, and that can prolong your repayment plans.

Paying off your mortgage quickly is a challenge that requires a number of different strategies. Making sure that you have a decent income and expenses will go a long way in making it easier for you to set aside some money every month. Start by setting up a budget and then work on reining in your expenses so that there’s more room for you to save. By following the tips mentioned above you’ll be able to pay off your mortgage quickly, which is important for your peace of mind.