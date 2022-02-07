5 Ways To Plan The Perfect Party

With the pandemic slowly fading into our rearview mirrors, many more of us are eager to gather and celebrate with friends and loved ones. Many of us have missed the opportunity to celebrate important milestones – graduations, job promotions, weddings, and birthdays. You may find yourself in the position of planning your first party in two years, and it’s not that you don’t remember how to do it, but you need a little refresher. Or, maybe you want to make your first party a significant hit amongst you and your guests in several years. Let’s look at some essential tips for planning the perfect party.

Set A Theme

No matter the occasion that you’re throwing the party – even if it’s a “just because” event – you want to settle on a theme for said party. If you’re going to make your wife’s 50th birthday memorable, for example, you might opt for a surprise party. Say you’re throwing a graduation party – the theme could easily be the year they’re graduating or the color scheme the same as the school they’re graduating from. Picking a theme not only makes the party more fun for guests, but it also makes planning easier for you too. So, start your planning by settling on a specific theme and building from there.

Don’t Scrimp On Invites.

We live in a digital world that not only makes our lives more accessible through the ability to text a quick question, send JibJab birthday cards at the last minute, and view photos in an instant through digital photo frames; but, don’t forget those invitations are still a delight to receive, not just a text or email requesting someone’s presence. Whether you decide to use digital invites or send them through the mail is your choice, but don’t scrimp in this department. Your invitations set the tone for the event you’re having, letting the attendees know what to expect, how to dress, and more. So, after picking your theme, mail out digitally or otherwise some beautiful invitations to party-goers.

Consider Hiring A Planner

Depending on the scale of the event you’re throwing and other factors like your workload in your personal or professional life, it could be worth it to hire an event coordinator. These professionals can help you hammer out details and stay on budget. Of course, you have to budget for the planner, but beyond that, they can make your party the event of your dreams without you having to put in much effort. Planners can coordinate everything from the caterer, the DJ, the decorations, and invites with just you approving their options. Especially if you’re planning something as significant as a rehearsal dinner, reception, or other massive event, planners are worth their weight in gold.

Expect The Unexpected

If you’ve ever been married, you know that expecting the unexpected on your Big Day was critical to getting through it with a positive attitude. Whether you’re throwing a birthday party for a toddler or a congratulatory party for someone receiving their Ph.D., you must be able to roll with the punches. This is part of party planning that often gets overlooked and causes undue stress in the party thrower’s life. Stress is detrimental to our health on multiple levels, so the ability to go with the flow is an integral part of your planning process.

Have Options For Others

These days it’s not uncommon to know sober people, others who lead strict dietary lifestyles, and more. It’s imperative when you’re planning your event that you have non-alcoholic options for people choosing not to drink that evening. You should have plenty of plant-based and gluten-free appetizers and desserts on hand too. Some people choose to make most of their menus accessible to people who eat to save on food budgets anyway. You can always go vegan on apps, sides, and desserts and then serve a beautiful tenderloin for others to enjoy.

Planning a party can seem overwhelming, and often people jump right to location and decorations. While those two points are an essential piece to the party puzzle, the tips mentioned earlier are more practical and are things that are sometimes overlooked. Additionally, hiring planners and other people to help with your event will lighten the load and ensure that your party is memorable for you, your guests, and the honoree. Happy planning and cheers!