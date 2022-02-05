The Tremont House Galveston Announces Restoration

The historic property will embrace its past while looking to the future.

The Tremont House Galveston has announced it is embarking on renovations set to be complete by Fall 2022 and touching all areas of the property.

135 guestrooms, including 27 suites, will unveil their fresh look in Summer 2022 with historical design touches like hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and 14-to-16-foot ceilings. Penthouse units in The Quarters range from one-bedroom lofts to two-bedroom, fully furnished residences ideal for luxury weekend getaways or even short-term housing. Guestrooms will also have upgraded amenities from full Keurig coffee makers and 55-inch HDTVs with streaming services to in-room refreshment centers with mini-fridges, wine selections for purchase, and bath amenities provided by an Austin, Texas-based company. A partnership with Marriott will reduce the property’s carbon footprint and implement eco-friendly practices like offering wooden guest room key cards, refillable water bottles at new hydration and ice stations on each floor, and eco-friendly products throughout the food and beverage program. The Tremont House is downtown Galveston’s only pet-friendly hotel and will offer water bowls outside of the main entrance, dog beds, and a pet amenity.

The Tremont House will reinvigorate its storied legacy through new art pieces, including paintings by local artists telling the story of Galveston’s rich history, including the George Mitchell revival of the city. QR codes of the art pieces will allow for an interactive, museum-style tour where guests will learn more, particularly about the Tremont’s famed ghosts. The Tremont will also host an adults-only Spirits & Spirits tour, led by a local author and ending with a prohibition cocktail inside a pop-up speakeasy bar within the property.

360-degree views of Galveston Island will be enjoyed year-round on the newly redesigned rooftop bar and lounge, thanks to a creative design using glass sliding nano walls that allow plenty of natural light but can be enclosed from the elements under windy, hot, or cold conditions. The property’s historic atrium will be redesigned with a focus on the natural light under the palms, using enhanced planters for additional greenery and comfortable seating to create a solarium feel. Guests and the local community alike will appreciate the atrium’s new café concept with unique food and beverage offerings, including Galveston’s own Red Light Coffee Roasters blends – a result of a partnership beginning later this month. The café’s new name is expected to be unveiled later in the year. In the evenings, the room will transform as music wafts through the air from local musicians while guests enjoy local craft beer, wine, and prohibition-themed cocktails at the historic 1872 Toujouse Lobby bar on loan from the Galveston Historical Foundation.

Renovations on the 16,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space will be complete at the end of September 2022 and will continue hosting gatherings small and large, from 8 to 800. Bridal parties, family reunions, and more will enjoy booking the fourth floor Mitchell Collection guest rooms, comprised of three historic suites that can be connected. They will feature pressed tin ceilings, original hardwood floors, and a common social space with the option to have a private, fully staffed bar.

Two Dallas-based firms, James Flick and Karen Prigmore of Flick Mars will lead the interior design on the project, and Harrell Hospitality Group will continue to manage the property through the transition.

The Tremont House is conveniently located near Galveston’s biggest attractions, including Texas A&M, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Moody Gardens, and the Port of Galveston. Inspired by their ideal location, the Tremont created the Stay n Sail package, providing guests with a shuttle service directly to the cruise port and, in 2022, will unveil a new hotel vehicle, harking back to a bygone era of travel for special occasions rentals.