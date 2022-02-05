Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Suspected Murderer in Wallis

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s investigators, in partnership with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, arrested John David Dixon at a residence in Wallis, Texas, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Dixon’s arrest is the result of an earlier investigation into the death of Yvonne Zavala in April 2021.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Robbery-Homicide Unit launched the investigation after discovering Zavala’s death, which occurred at a residence in the 7600 block of Lana Ln. in Wallis. Zavala and Dixon shared the Lana street address at the time of her death.

Dixon was arrested without incident and remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail, charged with the offenses of Murder and Possession of Controlled Substance. His bail bond has been set at $300,000 and $5,000 for each of these respective charges.

“Through a joint effort between our investigators and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, we are catching some very dangerous criminals,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Serious crimes require serious collaboration, and we will work around the clock to rid our streets of violent offenders.”