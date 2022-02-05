PR nightmares come in a variety of shapes and forms. A former employee could allege they were discriminated against and have gone to the press. A current employee could be charged for a crime and the business just has its name mentioned in the wrong light. Depending on the situation, there are a number of avenues that can be taken. Small PR nightmares can lead to a quick apology or acknowledgment. Rehashing the past can be a bad idea especially weeks after an incident. People online are going to find another entity to be angry with so understand the storm will end. The following are tips to help a business recover from a PR nightmare.

Injuries or Worse at the Workplace

Customers or employees being injured or killed at a place of business is not excusable. The importance of providing safety to everyone that spends money and works is something an employer needs to do. Controlling the narrative can be very difficult especially if unhappy individuals are taking their fight online.

Retaining legal counsel is very important if a business believes a personal injury lawsuit will be brought against them. These cases can take years to finally settle after all of the appeals have been exhausted. Certain personal injury cases can completely shut a business down. Lawsuits have ended in the liquidation of all business assets to be rewarded to a person that has won a suit.

A personal injury firm might want to publicize the story when taking on a large corporation such as an airline. National legal teams such as The Barnes Firm can provide a Los Angeles car accident lawyer or an aviation attorney in New York. One of them notes about aviation accidents, “every year, thousands of people are injured at airports or in-flight on an airplane, and they may be able to claim compensation for their injuries.” Helicopter crashes might also need aviation attorneys due to the special investigation that needs to be done.

The last thing the owner of a business wants is a lawsuit to impact their portion of the business they own. Dedication to new safety standards is a must so events don’t occur. Added security can be the answer if your company’s location is in an area with a lot of crime.

Online Reputation Management

There are some companies that are incredible at pushing down negative search results. A company might have to deal with this by hiring a firm that does this on a daily basis. The in-house marketing team could be the reason a disaster occurred in the first place.

Pushing down search results can be tough if a firm involved in a lawsuit has a great marketing team. The last thing that any business wants is a mistake they made to become common knowledge. If the first result for your business is an article about an accident, this can immediately drive customers away. An online reputation management company can help these results become a thing of the past.

Rebranding Might Be the Only Option

Certain stories about a business attract a lot of attention for one reason or another. The stories might stick with people and impact where they spend their money in the future. Rebranding is something that could be the last resort for a business that is struggling since a very public and publicized disaster.

The most important thing to consider is the name recognition of the company and the money spent on marketing. Great marketers can use the blank canvass to change the message of the company. Being able to build a marketing plan from the ground up is where truly creative marketers thrive. Even employing some freelance PR professionals can be wise during this time. There are a number of freelance professionals with agency experience that cost a fraction of the price.

Moving to a New Location Might Be Necessary

A specific event can define a business in one location but will not follow them to another. Retaining employees might be tough due to moving the business but remote work options have made transitioning far easier. A restaurant could have launched and really struggled during the pandemic. A new launch in a new location might be the answer as so many businesses have struggled in the last few years.

Businesses encounter PR nightmares from time to time. Managing these in the appropriate manner is important as the image is everything in an era where information is at our fingertips. The last thing any quality business wants is one or a few events to define them for years.