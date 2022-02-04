Paetow, Jordan Flex Wrestling Skills at District Event

By Terry Carter

The Paetow wrestlers captured the boys’ team championship over Fulshear and Jordan in the District 11-5A tournament. Five district champions powered the Panthers’ team victory on Wednesday at the Merrell Center.

Paetow took command early with back-to-back district championships at 113 and 120 pounds, and Panther head wrestling coach Eric Scholle kept accumulating points with young and talented grapplers.

Jordan also wrestled well, highlighted by standout sophomore Garrett McChesney (44-2), who dominated his competition. He secured a fall against Huntsville’s Latravion Agu (24-4) in the finals. McChesney was named a Most Outstanding Wrestler for District 11-5A as the competition concluded. He led the Warriors to third place with 152 points in a competitive, 10-team district boys’ race.

“I just want to go all in and give my all (for the upcoming regional tournament). I train constantly and find new competition to get better,” McChesney said after collecting his awards.

Paetow (239) outlasted Fulshear (201.5), Jordan, Foster (144) and Rosenberg Terry (131). The Panthers highlights included:

Freshman Carlos Gonzalez Jr. (33-6), who beat Jordan’s Jean Herrera (10-17) 16-3 in the championship bout for 113 pounds.

Junior Erick Solano (27-7) won captured the 120-pound title win a pin in :57 against Foster.

Junior Austen Hirsekom (25-9) finished second at 126

Junior Parker Thomas (29-7) won the 138 title with a championship pin in :36.

Senior Yader Muller (28-11) captured gold at 160 with a 6-0 decision in the finals.

Senior William Brett (19-6) finished third at 170.

Senior Bryan Del Cid (13-5) placed third at 182.

Junior Jason Welch (25-15) scored team points with his third-place finish at 220.

Heavyweight Isaiah Villanueva (11-3) closed out the tournament win a 3-2 victory over Huntsville’s Lane Taylor for first place.

Jordan highlights included:

Freshman Justin Hand (18-15) finished second at 106 pounds.

Sophomore Jean Herrera (10-17) took second at 113.

Junior Micah Johnson (4-7) captured third at 138 with a 7-2 decision over Fulshear.

Junior Conner Celaya (29-15) captured gold at 182 with a third-period pin against Terry’s Dillon Guebara.

Junior Gabe Claps (19-23) earned third place at 195.

PAETOW, JORDAN GIRLS EXCEL AT DISTRICT

In the girls’ team wrestling competition, Foster (189) outran Paetow (144) and third-place Jordan (83) for the top honors in the 10-team race in District 11-5A at the Merrell Center in Katy.

For Paetow, two girls led the way with district titles. 148-pound senior Zanya Walker (27-9) earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honors by pinning Huntsville’s Isabel Saumell (22-7) in a quick championship match. The animated Walker enjoyed the medal ceremony, picking up a medal for first place and a plaque for her top honor.

Isabella Fresneda (27-5), a sophomore who coach who wears opponents out with her energy and endurance, pinned Foster’s Andrea Rivera halfway through the third period for the 119-pound championship.

Other top finishers advancing to next week’s Region III Wrestling Tournament in Anna include:

Paetow freshman Natalie Amaya (19-6) finished second at 95 pounds

Freshman Giada Muller (17-16) finished fifth at 128 and won a wrestle-back by pin to qualify

Sophomore Caitlyn Lloyd (20-13) finished fourth at 138 and survived a wrestle-back

Sophomore Melany Perez (15-8) finished third at 165 with a pin over Waller’s Mercedes Bruins

Sophomore Xochi Gomez-Nava (12-6) finished second at 185

Senior Emely Flores (24-8) placed second at 215

For Jordan’s young girls’ team, top finishers included: