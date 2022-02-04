Headline: 6A Wrestling Schedule Updated

Due to frozen conditions and cold weather on Thursday and Friday, Friday’s District 9-6A Wrestling Tournament at the Merrell Center was postponed temporarily.

According to Seven Lakes head wrestling coach Mike DeMarchi, the varsity event will begin on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Weigh-ins for athletes begin at 2 p.m., the coach texted. This updated schedule replaces the original morning start time on Friday. With freeze warnings expiring between 9 a.m. and noon, the varsity boys’ and girls’ tournaments are expected to begin at 3:30 and to run into the evening.

Freshman and JV wrestling action for District 9-6A is still scheduled for Saturday.