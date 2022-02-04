Harmony Public Schools announces closure of Greater Houston, Beaumont, Bryan campuses for Friday

In anticipation of the impact of Winter Storm Landon, Harmony Public Schools is announcing the closure of all campuses in its Houston North and Houston South/West districts for Friday, February 4. This includes all campuses in Houston, Beaumont, Bryan, Cypress, Katy and Sugar Land.

Campuses will resume normal operations Monday, February 7.

