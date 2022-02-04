 Check out our Pin-up India review

Here you will find all the latest information about the Pin-Up betting company. All about line, application, and more. Read on and start winning!

Pin-up overview

With the development of gambling section on online platforms, users have a choice to use only quality resources. Pin-Up is presented on the official website, and its content and design make the game portal a standout project among the competitors. In 2016 the platform was launched by Carletta NV with registration HE 360353. The reliability of the site is confirmed by the presence of a Curaçao license numbered 8048 / JAZ. More than 5 payment systems, translation into several languages, and 4 currencies provide variety. Website design, software, and great opportunities for customers guarantee entertainment ready to increase user budget.

Design and navigation

Name Pin-Up suggests that on the site, guests are waiting for pretty girls with outfits from the 60s. Designers tried to make the pictures attractive, blondes and brunettes are on the sides of the main page, in other sections. Thanks to such beauties, I want to go to the resource again.

Site menu Pin-Up bet India on a gray background, the white font is easy to read. The banner in the middle shows current tournaments and promotional offers. The running line notifies which users are currently winning. The footer in English contains company registration and license information.

Sportsbook

The line in the Pin-Up bet is wide. It includes 33 sports, including eSports. The largest number of betting options are available in popular sports disciplines. In less common competitions and events, there are significantly fewer. So, for example, football is represented by the championships of most European, Asian countries and the rest of the world, as well as international tournaments of teams and clubs.

On the main card of each sporting event, the main outcomes are presented – the victory of one of the participants or a draw. By clicking on it, you will see a list of secondary event markets, the number of which depends on the degree of popularity of a particular match. The minimum bet on a sporting event is 10 INR. There is no specific figure for the maximum bet. It is determined individually for each sport, individual event, as well as personally for each client.

Pin-up app

The mobile application for Android and iOS completely duplicates the design of the main website of the bookmaker. There is a similar menu, a personal account, and a sports line. Some sections are hidden in the additional menu, as they did not fit on the main screen.

If you do not have an account with the Pin-up bet India, then you can register in the downloaded application. This requires:

Open the Pin-up app. Enter your mobile number and select “Register”. Indicate the 4-digit code received on the phone and email. Pass verification by entering personal data and attaching a passport photo with your selfie.

After authorization in the Pin-up mobile application, the following sections are available to the user:

Home. When switching to this menu item, the user will return to the main page of the betting company. This button is relevant for situations when the player gets lost in the application and does not know how to go back.

Live. Here, betting fans can follow the matches via video broadcast or a graphic tracker and bet in real-time. To quickly find a match, you can filter the line by discipline and competition.

Sport. This is a pre-match line, where there is also a filter by sports and countries.

Cash register. When choosing this section, the player will be able to find out the balance, replenish the account or withdraw winnings. This button is located in the upper right corner of the screen.

E-sports. In this section, there are only bets on eSports disciplines. Authorized users have access to broadcasts to popular Dota-2, CS:GO, FIFA, etc. tournaments.

My rates. All played and current bets are indicated.

Profile. Page with personal data of the player.

Android

The Pin-up app for Android cannot be downloaded from the official Google Play Market. This is because this online marketplace has a strict ban on any programs related to real money betting and gambling.

Therefore, Indian bookmakers offer users to download applications for Android using the following algorithm:

Go through the browser on your smartphone or tablet to the mobile version of the official pin-up website; Click on the link banner marked with the branded icon of the Android OS; In the browser or system dialog that appears, permit to download the Pin-up app from an unknown source (not from the Play Market); Wait for the application installation to complete and the bookmaker icon to appear on the screen.

After that, there should be no problems with starting the program. You just need to set the automatic software update function in the settings to always have the latest version of the bookmaker application.

IOS

Installing betting apps on iPhone and iPad is much easier. To download Pin-Up bet on an iPhone or other iOS device, follow these steps:

Open the bookmaker’s website from an iPhone or iPad browser; A banner will appear at the top of the screen that says “Pin-up App”. Click the “Install” button; You will be redirected to the program page in the App Store, where you need to click “Download” and wait for the application to download.

You can download the Pin-up app on your iPhone even faster. To do this, you do not need to go to the website of the betting company. The user will need: