The Women’s Fund Hosts Virtual Women’s Health Lecture Series and Hybrid Presentation on Healthy Relationships 

The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, will present a virtual presentation on “The Generational Impact of Cancer: BRCA2+” as part of its “Women’s Health Lecture Series” and a hybrid presentation on healthy relationships as part of its ongoing “Health Awareness Series”, at no cost to the public.

The Women’s Fund will host a virtual Women’s Health Lecture Series, sponsored by the University of Houston-Downtown, on “The Generational Impact of Cancer: BRCA2+” with guest speaker Ashley Dedmon on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. Dedmon has worked in her community as a BRCA2 patient speaker. BRCA2 is a human tumor suppressor gene (specifically, a caretaker gene), found in all humans; its protein, also called by the synonym breast cancer type 2 susceptibility protein, is responsible for repairing DNA. Dedmon speaks to physicians about the importance of genetic testing in their practices, as well as other healthcare professionals on the importance of screening for family history. She is a cancer research advocate with Houston Methodist Research Institute and MD Anderson. As an advocate, she works with researchers to ensure high-quality research that is sensitive to the priorities of cancer patients. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Health from Prairie View A&M University and a Master of Public Health from Florida A&M University.

To ensure positive outcomes for women and girls, The Women’s Fund in partnership with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic will host a “Healthy Relationships” presentation on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from Noon to 1 p.m. Guests will have the option to join virtually or in person at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic’s Berthelsen Main Campus located at 2727 W. Holcombe Blvd. Houston 77025. Food will be provided for those attending in person.

For 43 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 12,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes over 9,000 publications each year at no cost.