St. Stephen’s Episcopal Selected to Move Forward with Contacting ISS Crew

St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, Houston (SSESH or St. Stephen’s), is proud to announce that we are one of eight host organizations competitively selected by Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) to move forward in the processes of hosting a scheduled amateur radio contact with the crew on the International Space Station (ISS).

Mr. Charlie Larrabee and friends in the da Vinci Lab for Creative Arts & Sciences are now hard at work completing an acceptable equipment plan that demonstrates St. Stephen’s ability to execute the ham radio contact. Once our equipment plan is approved by the ARISS Technical Mentors, contact between SSESH and the ISS will be scheduled, provided St. Stephen’s availability and flexibility match up with the scheduling opportunities offered by NASA. The ARISS program anticipates that NASA will be able to provide scheduling opportunities for the eight US host organizations during the July 1 through December 31, 2022, time period.

The da Vinci Lab for Creative Arts and Sciences at SSESH is both a program and a place, led by Mr. Charlie Larrabee, Lab Guru. Every student in 1st – 8th grade spends at least an hour every week in the lab. Students learn core computer skills such as typing, internet safety, and basic coding. The lab also offers St. Stephen’s students the resources and opportunities to explore creative solutions to complex, hands-on problems. Da Vinci students learn from a progressive radio curriculum (including Fox Hunts, Slow Scan TV, and Morse Code) and are avid ISS trackers. Through this partnership with ARISS, SSESH students will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to speak with astronauts in space. For more information on this ARISS-SSESH collaboration, visit https://www.ariss.org/about-ariss.html

ARISS inspires students, worldwide, to pursue interests and careers in science, technology, engineering and math through amateur radio communications opportunities with the ISS on-orbit crew. Students have the opportunity to learn about space technologies and the technologies involved with space communications through the exploration of amateur radio. For more information on ARISS, visit https://www.ariss.org/about-ariss.html

For more information, please contact Brent Fogt at bfogt@ststephenshouston.org or (734) 476-2658.