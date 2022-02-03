Review on Geek Bar Disposable Vapes

Established in 2015, GEEK BAR is an e-cig brand, known for its disposable vape devices, which have been meticulously crafted with love for adults who desire to vape smarter. As more adult vapers are finding that disposables provide a satisfying vape experience, GEEK BAR desires to offer vapers a great tasting, convenient, easy-to-use, pocket-friendly vape. Today we are going to talk about the most popular disposable vapes from Geek Bar, Geek Bar 575 and Geek Bar Lite which are in TPD compliant version.

GEEK BAR 575 PUFFS Disposable Vapes Specifications

Battery: 500mAh (internal)

Display: LED on base of device

E-liquid capacity: 2ml (TPD)

E-liquid strength: 2% (TPD) Nicotine Salt E-liquid

Coil resistance: Not specified

Pre-filled (not refillable)

Sealed – not rechargeable

Organic cotton wicking

575 puffs stated device life

GEEK BAR 575 disposable vape has a unique and vigorous exterior design-crystal clear outer shell and food grade material tube, the mouthpiece and the body are integrated as a whole. GEEK BAR 575 disposable vape is a good choice for vapers to carry not only results of its portability but also the outstanding design. Pre-filled with 20mg nicotine strength of 2ml vape juice and powered by a 500mAh inbuilt battery, GEEK BAR 575 disposable vape provides up to 575 puffs which is equivalent to about 40 cigarettes. Though it is pre-filled with 20mg nicotine strength of 2ml vape juice, it brings so smooth throat hit as if you are vaping 10mg or less nicotine strength vape juice.

In other words, GEEK BAR 575 disposable vape not only greatly satisfies your nicotine cravings but also brings you much smooth vaping experience in variously moreish flavours. There are over 22 mouthwatering different flavors of vape juice for vapers to choose. For example,

Geek berg, as the particular name implies, this flavor is made from a particular formula: aniseed, menthol and mixed berries. Definitely this is the flavor that once you tried and you’ll never forget. Full aroma of the aniseed and refreshing fragrance of mixed berries along with the cooling note of menthol bring you the extraordinary vaping experience.

Lemon tart, the particular fragrant aroma and refreshing sour taste of lemon are attractive enough, now a creamy and sweet dessert taste is mixed with lemon, enjoy the tangy fragrance and delicious taste that lemon dessert brings.

Blueberry Ice, not as cold as some of the other Geek Bars but there is mild cooling there. The exhale is where the flavour kicks in. It is a mixture of a minty blueberry. But I do wish the mint was a bit toned down as it is prominent but unlike some of the other pods this does mix well.

Watermelon Ice, It is when you exhale the flavour comes through, this is a very minty watermelon flavour. With some of the other fruit flavours you did get the cooling sensation without mint flavour but the mint is prominent here. Below the mint is the watermelon flavour, this aroma does feel a washing-up liquid to me. It is a bit of sweet and sour and I can hardly find it particularly pleasant. It is nearly a cleaning product vibe to me.

Banana Ice, this is a great choice for sweet teeth and banana lovers – this is quite nice! There is the strong cold hit on the inhale but the exhale is exactly the same as the Banana foam sweets you would eat as a kid. It is not a true representation of eating an actual banana but more of a created flavour – banana foam candy. Sweet teeth and banana lovers could happily vape this all day!

Pros

Easy to use and compact to carry

Ideal for night out or backup

Well packaged, no e-liquid leakage, perfect condition

More than 20 flavours to choose from

The Ice flavours are cooling and powerful

Airflow is spot on for MTL vapers and the automatic inhale activation trigger worked quickly

Cons

PG/VG ratios not clear

Coil type and material not clear

Tobacco flavour tastes like ashtray

LED light is not notable

GEEK BAR Lite Disposable Vape

Specifications

Battery: 350mAh (internal)

Display: LED on base of device

E-liquid capacity: 1.8ml (TPD)

E-liquid strength: 2% (TPD) Nicotine Salt E-liquid

Coil resistance: Not specified

Pre-filled (not refillable)

Sealed – not rechargeable

Organic cotton wicking

400 puffs stated device life

As the name implies, GEEK BAR Lite is the “lite” version of GEEK BAR. GEEK BAR Lite comes with pre-refilled 2% nicotine strength of 1.8ml vape juice with 350mAh battery. GEEK BAR Lite disposable device is smaller than the typical versions, but still remains in a sleek exterior. It uses the FDA certificated shell with fashion design. And the GEEK BAR Lite Disposable Vape can bring you more than 400 puffs. Featuring constant output and a consistent taste system, the GEEK BAR Lite Disposable Vape will bring you dense clouds and amazing flavour. Shortly, if you merely want to give it a try, the GEEK BAR Lite is a perfect choice since it’s simple, small, convenient, and cost-effective.

There are 10 stylish flavous of GEEK BAR Lite for you to choose, including but not limited to:

Guava Ice: As one of the typical tropical fruits, guava always impresses you in its particular way-creamy sweet but refreshing sour taste. Guava Ice not only brings you the enthusiastic feeling and creamy flavor but also leaves strong cooling mint in your mouth and throat with every vape.

Blueberry: Blueberry is always on the top choice of our fruit salad menu for its sweet and sour taste, so does the vape juice. You can smell the tangy blueberry aroma even without vaping, whereas when you take a puff, the particular refreshing sour & sweet taste quickly covers your taste buds, then leave a wandering fragrance in your mouth.

Strawberry Ice Cream, it is exactly what this tastes of. Also one of my favourite sweet and cooling ice cream so as you can tell this one is a winner with me! I do get is an almost sherbet like sensation on my tongue whilst inhaling and exhaling. This is not a pure strawberry, like eating the fruit, this is more of a recreation that you would find in a ice cream shop. However it is not overpowering or synthetic tasting and is easily an all-day vape.

Pros

Super light and compact

Ideal for night out or backup

Well-chosen flavours

Cons