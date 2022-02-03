Ashley Addiction Treatment: Clinical Services for All of Your Needs

Battling an addiction can feel overwhelming. The combination of social stigma, potential loss of employment, financial hardships, and medical conditions associated with your addiction can leave you feeling like there is no one who will listen to you or take the time to help you get back on track. At Ashley Addiction Treatment, however, you are not alone by any means. They offer a wide variety of unique treatment methodologies that can be beneficial for all different types of people. Some of their most effective clinical treatment options include:

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

CBT is a treatment that is used for a wide range of addictions. It can be used for addictions to drugs, alcohol, food , and even behavioral addictions such as compulsive gambling or sexual activity. The goal of CBT in addiction recovery is to help you learn how your thoughts influence your behaviors and emotions. This type of therapy has been scientifically proven to be effective in addiction treatment.

Creative Arts Therapy

Creative arts therapy is an effective method because it allows people to discover things about themselves that they may not have otherwise realized. It works by immersing patients in different types of art forms, such as drawing, painting, music, and drama. This type of therapy has been found to help patients learn how their minds work and be able to use the information to help them overcome addiction.

Family Therapy

A big part of overcoming addiction is figuring out why you were self-medicating in the first place. Because your family plays such a large role in your daily life, it can be beneficial to work on repairing your relationships with family members so that you can learn how to interact with others in a healthy manner.

Equine Therapy

Another unique aspect of addiction treatment at Ashley Addiction Treatment is equine-assisted therapy (EAT). Many people can feel intimidated by the idea of going to an in-patient treatment center, and feel more comfortable with a setting that is less intense. EAT offers a unique method of working on addiction recovery because it uses horses as a therapeutic tool in addition to humans. By interacting with these animals on a daily basis, patients learn how to communicate more effectively and set boundaries with others.

Fitness Therapy

Physical fitness is a big part of Ashley Addiction Treatment’s drug and alcohol rehab treatment. Their fitness therapists teach participants about what types of exercise play the biggest role in improving physical health. Patients also learn about nutrition and how to make healthy food choices as well as interact with other people who have similar goals.

Motivational Interviewing

This particular type of therapy helps addicts understand the problems that they are currently experiencing in their lives. It works by exploring these issues together with therapists who are able to offer insight into how people got to this point in order to help them learn how to avoid future pitfalls.

Integrated Dual Disorder Treatment (IDD)

People who suffer from multiple disorders such as mental illness and addiction simultaneously are difficult to treat. Because the medical community has found that substance abusers with co-occurring disorders have a harder time overcoming their addictions, Ashley Addiction Treatment offers an integrated dual disorder treatment (IDD) program so patients can receive both types of care at once. This allows them to learn how to effectively take care of both problems at the same time.

Trauma Therapy

The Ashley Treatment Center’s trauma therapy is unique in that it explores how past traumas can influence current behaviors. Patients are taught different ways that they can cope with the pain of their past, which helps them get to the root of why they feel compelled to self-medicate. This type of therapy has been shown to be an effective method for overcoming addiction because it explores the underlying causes of addictive behavior.

While these are some of the best therapies offered by Ashley Addiction Treatment, there are many other types of programs available and many treatments involve a combination of several therapies. For more information, check out Ashley Addiction Treatment here to learn more!