What are the Causes and Effects of Traffic Accidents?

Traffic accidents are never pleasant experiences, but the situation is even worse if the accident is serious and results in one or more of the parties being injured. Unfortunately, there are many negligent drivers that cause those traffic accidents to happen. Between insurance, police, and doctors, there are numerous factors involved in these kinds of accidents, and injured individuals are often unaware of their rights.

Fortunately, there are attorneys that can advocate on the behalf of a person who has been injured in a traffic accident, such as those at YarianLaw.com. It is crucial for these individuals to understand their options after a traffic accident, especially if they face physical, emotional, or financial hardships as a result of the event. Below is an explanation of the causes and effects of traffic accidents and how injured parties can get the compensation they deserve after an accident.

Common Causes of Car Accidents

Much of what a person is entitled to be determined by the cause of a car accident, who is involved, and who bears the responsibility for it happening. There is a multitude of situations that can result in a car accident and some of the most common of these are explained below.

Distracted driving. It doesn’t take much for a distracted driver to cause a traffic accident. A few examples of distracted driving include driving while texting, driving while playing with the radio, or searching for something in the car while driving. It takes just a few seconds under these circumstances to end up in a major collision that can result in an injury for any person involved.

Driving while fatigued. Too many consecutive hours driving, getting behind the wheel without getting enough sleep, or driving too late at night can quickly make a person doze off while driving. This causes the driver to lose control of the vehicle and put themselves, pedestrians, and other drivers at risk of serious injury or death.

Drunk driving. Unfortunately, drunk driving is one of the most common causes of traffic accidents and is almost always the fault of the intoxicated person. In some circumstances, legal action can be taken against a person, bar, or another establishment if they knowingly served a person who was already intoxicated and then allowed them to drive.

Defective products. In some circumstances, traffic accidents are not the result of a negligent driver, but a defective part or product on a vehicle. For example, Toyota has been implicated in the deaths of more than 50 peopleas a result of unintended acceleration in their vehicles.

Effects of a Traffic Accident Injury

The hardships a person faces after being injured in a traffic accident are greater than just the injury itself. These can include financial, emotional, and physical hardships that have a real and lasting effect on a person’s life. These individuals deserve compensation for their suffering that allows them to heal and move past the traumatic event.

Physical hardship refers to the injuries a person sustains as a result of the accident. For example, these injuries can include broken bones, lacerations, traumatic brain injuries, and more. Emotional hardships can be the result of experiencing such a traumatic event, often resulting in driving anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Financial hardships can be related to the loss of income due to absence from work after an accident and medical expenses incurred for treatment of injuries sustained in a traffic accident.

What To Do After Sustaining an Injury During a Traffic Accident

There are several things that an injured party must consider after a traffic accident. It is essential that they know their rights and understands the legal options for pursuing justice. Insurance companies always try to pay out as little as possible on a claim, so having an experienced personal injury attorney helps individuals ensure they receive the compensation they deserve for their hardships.