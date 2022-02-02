Tompkins Gaining Momentum In Boys’ Soccer

By Terry Carter

Given the gift of warm winter weather on Tuesday, Tompkins Falcons defeated Taylor, 2-0, in a key District 19-6A matchup.

The Falcons feature numerous front-line scoring threats, and senior midfielder Rodrigo Cruz curled in the match’s first goal on a direct free kick from about 22 yards at Taylor under ideal conditions. The goal, scored with 9:29 remaining in the first half came after a whistle, one of many fouls caught by referees.

The 1-0 advantage stood up during the second half until the Mustangs began to push forward in an attempt to even the score in the final minutes. In the 76th minutes, Tompkins got free on the right side, and forward Jose Ramos banged home the final goal.

Taylor head soccer coach Julio Rivas had no comment after the match. Tompkins head soccer coach Tom Jones said Taylor always plays tough and will be a factor in district.

“We ground it out against Taylor. They are big, strong and have that throw-in. We fought for our lives and did that tonight,” Jones said.

Scores around the league on Tuesday are reported to include the following results:

No. 3 Seven Lakes defeated Morton Ranch, 5-0

Mayde Creek defeated Katy, 2-1

Cinco Ranch earned a bye

On Friday Tompkins will host Morton Ranch at 7:30 p.m. Cinco Ranch will host Katy at the same time, and Taylor will travel to Mayde Creek. And next week District 19-6A boys’ soccer perennial playoff powers Seven Lakes (10-0, 3-0) and Tompkins (11-2, 2-1) will play at Seven Lakes at 7:30 p.m. for first-round league supremacy.

According to MaxPreps.com, Seven Lakes is ranked third among all Texas boys’ soccer teams. Tompkins is No. 15 and No. 34 Taylor in the most recent rankings. Seven Lakes also leads District 19-6A ahead of Cinco Ranch, Tompkins, Taylor and Mayde Creek, which have all won at least one league game so far. Morton Ranch and Katy remain winless, according to Maxpreps.com.