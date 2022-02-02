How to choose the correct free electronic signature software?

Nowadays, many users got used to thinking that only paid services are the ones, which may fulfill all the desires of users. The software for electronic signatures is not an exception. And it is not surprising at all that people want to get something they think is valuable because esignatures are aimed at optimizing the work with different important documents.

One of the most precious products on the market is AdobeSign. Being part of a huge company this product immediately takes the attention of many users. And it provides great services for optimizing the work of many business companies. Nevertheless, some people cannot afford to add 28 dollars per month for paying for such service. And the best alternative for AdobeSign is to find free electronic signature software, which would provide the same-level services as the giant paid platform.

And Pandadoc is a great service, which may fulfill all the users’ needs for free. The main point of the service is that it keeps the most needed features which include:

A comfortable interface for users;

High-level security system;

The synergy with other applications;

The optimization for most mobile devices.

First of all, the security system is the most important part of each service. Working with a huge amount of important documents, Pandadoc makes the service fully secure from different leaks or hacking attacks. Safety is one of the main priorities for this platform.

Moreover, a comfortable interface is the opportunity to save more time. You will not have to teach your employees of how to use the application, just show them simple basics. So that, there will be no working delays, and the working team will have an opportunity to manage everything on time.

By the way, managing on time would be also great with working with the mobile device. The application is optimized for most phones, so that, your employees not only always have an opportunity to manage the documentation, but can easily do it, depending on the fact that the platform synergizes with other applications.

Why are free eSignature platforms worth attention?

In spite of the common stereotype that free applications are not that great, we may see a bright example of a great-working free eSignature platform. It is even a kind of sad that many services remain unrecognized and underrated due to the opinion of many users.

However, we may experience in practice, that a free platform for electronic signatures Pandadoc is a great option for people, who want to optimize their work but are not ready to pay a lot of money for monthly subscriptions.

It combines high-level security, great performance, a simple interface, and an opportunity to work using your only phone. And it definitely worths attention.