Fighting an Accident Case Caused By Speeding

Speeding isn’t just illegal, it’s a primary cause of accidents in Connecticut. According to NHTSA, speeding causes about 25% of traffic fatalities, and even a couple of miles over the posted speed limit will increase the risk of being involved in an accident.

In accidents caused by speeding, the driver who exceeded the speed limit will likely be held responsible. However, proving that responsibility is a challenge. Here are a few ways to document that the other motorist was speeding.

Look at the Police Report

When the authorities arrive at the accident scene, they assess the details of the event to determine its cause. If it’s believed that the other person was speeding, they may issue a written citation, which can be found in the police report. Providing that report to insurers and attorneys can help you prove that the other driver’s speeding caused the accident.

Review Video Footage

Camera footage can show that a driver exceeded the speed limit. Video may come from dash cameras, traffic cameras, and even security cameras from nearby buildings and homes. Attorneys and insurers can assess this footage and see that the other driver was speeding.

Look for Witnesses

A person who witnessed an accident can provide a statement showing that the other driver was going too fast. While it’s hard to determine a vehicle’s precise speed, it’s obvious when someone is driving faster than other traffic. Eyewitness testimony is useful in highway accident cases where it’s obvious when a driver was speeding.

Call on Professional Witnesses

Finally, professional witnesses may be able to help. Physicists, crash analysts, and others will investigate vehicle damage, road conditions, skid marks, and other evidence before doing complex calculations to reconstruct an accident. These reconstructions may show that the other motorist was speeding, how far over the speed limit they were traveling, and how their actions caused the accident.

How Injury Attorneys Can Prove That the At-Fault Driver Was Speeding

When there’s been an accident and you must prove that the other driver’s speeding was the cause, an injury attorney is a significant asset. Auto accident attorneys know Connecticut’s laws, and they know how to get the evidence needed to build a strong case.

Lawyers also know how to show that the other driver’s speeding caused the accident and your injuries. When you work with one of our firm’s attorneys, they will handle everything. They’ll gather important evidence, file the necessary documents with the court, and plead your case at trial if necessary. With an attorney’s help, you will be able to focus on recovering from the injuries you’ve suffered.

The legal team at Polito Law has decades of experience proving that excessive speed causes accidents. With that experience, they will work within their professional network and gather all the proof needed to build a solid claim. Then, they will fight to make sure you get the compensation needed to fully recover from the accident. No matter how severe your injuries may be, we will work tirelessly to help you get a fair settlement.

To learn more about the firm’s services, call us today. We offer no-obligation case reviews for all potential clients. During these initial meetings, we will explain the accident litigation process, the firm’s legal services, and address any concerns you may have. Get in touch with us today to schedule your free consultation.