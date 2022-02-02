5 Digital Marketing Tips for Small Businesses

The COVID pandemic has been challenging for the economic landscape, with thousands of small businesses having to close down permanently. For those who have managed to stay afloat, this is a great time to reassess their digital marketing strategies and prep for the upturn. Should you check out the Seth Jared course review, you will learn about the different low-cost techniques you can use to build an online presence and promote your business.

Rely on Social Media to Connect with Customers from All Demographics

Will that really work? It will interest you to know that 88% of small businesses invest in social media posts since users from all demographics rely on this medium to make their purchasing decisions. Whether looking for new brands and their features or reading reviews of other users, social media is their go-to source of reliable information. And, that’s where you should direct your efforts.

Draft Compelling Emails

Email marketing is one of the simplest, fastest, and most accessible means to connect with your customers. Sending out emails is an excellent way to communicate with existing customers and inform them of new products. You can also reach out to site visitors interested in your brand and who want to know more about you. Make sure your website has a pop-up opt-in page where browsers are encouraged to add their contact information. People who add the emails indicate their interest in knowing more about your products, and targeting them is a great first step.

Publish High-Grade Blogs Consistently

Blogging is yet another strategy that builds a relationship with your customers and establishes you as an industry authority. Most importantly, you can use high-ranking keywords to attract search engine bots and capture top positions on search engine result pages. Finding information for blogs is exceedingly easy since you only need to tap into your in-depth knowledge of the field where you work.

Target Local Newspapers and Directories

Even as you’re trying to take your business nationwide or overseas, don’t pass up the opportunity to attract local clientele. Advertise your products and services on local news sites, and you might just notice a higher number of walk-ins at your physical store. Also, make sure your company is added to local directories because that’s the first resource customers check when searching for the products they need.

Ask for Reviews

Request customers to spare a few quick minutes to put down a couple of lines and talk about their experiences with your company. A simple, “how did we do?” elicits responses easily because people like to be heard. Keep in mind that reviews influence buyers’ decisions significantly. Not only can you boost your clientele, but you might just get valuable insights into how to improve your products and customer service. Oftentimes, reviews may also give you product improvement ideas.

Digital advertising need not involve the investment of thousands of dollars. Try these simple techniques, and develop a robust online presence for your company.