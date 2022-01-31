Tompkins Seals District Crown in Final Swim

BY TERRY CARTER

The Tompkins swimming/diving team held off a talented Taylor squad to capture the Falcon’s first team championship for the boys last weekend at Jordan.

After 23 events, Tompkins needed to win the final race, the 400-yard Freestyle Relay, to claim the team championship. With Logan Solomon (46.27) leading the Falcon time splits, Tompkins won the relay in 3:08.87, more than two seconds ahead of the hard-charging Mustangs (3:11.18), led by Andrew Lee (45.98) on Taylor’s final leg, for second place.

That result provided Tompkins with 140 team points, which sparked a huge celebration among Falcon fans, coaches and athletes. Taylor finished with 135, Cinco Ranch 79, Seven Lakes 78, Katy 59, Morton Ranch 27 and Mayde Creek 17, according to official results.

The upcoming Region V-6A Swimming/Diving Meet will be held Feb. 3-5 at the Cy-Fair ISD Natatorium at 12550 B Windfern Road in Houston. Katy ISD athletes are expected to be very competitive according to area coaches.

In the boys’ competition, Taylor’s Logan Pack earned Most Outstanding Swimmer with 280 points. But it was a close race for the additional Top 10 individual performers: Tompkins second-place Jace Walker (264), Tompkins third Carter Gray (260), Taylor fourth Nick Schmid (259), Cinco Ranch fifth Brandon Guo (258), Taylor sixth Lee (257), Taylor seventh Reinaldo Obando Machado (256), Tompkins eighth Spencer Hobbs (252), Seven Lakes ninth Connor Jones (251), and Tompkins tenth Jason Wang (245).

Pack, a junior at Taylor, won the 50 freestyle (21.23), the 100 backstroke (50.05), the relay medley and finished second in the 400 freestyle relay.

Boys’ race winners included:

200 Medley Relay — Taylor (1:34.81)

200 Freestyle —Tompkins-Walker (1:42.53)

200 IM — Tompkins-Gray (1:54.35)

50 Freestyle — Taylor-Pack (21.33)

Diving — Tompkins-Matthew Aigner (441.05)

100 Butterfly — Taylor-Schmid (51.04)

100 Freestyle — Tompkins-Walker (46.60)

500 Freestyle — Taylor-Lee (4:40.65)

200 Freestyle Relay — Cinco Ranch (1:27.11)

100 Backstroke — Taylor-Pack (50.05)

100 Breaststroke — Katy-Travis Anderson (58.71)

400 Freestyle Relay Tompkins (3:08.87)

GIRLS’ DISTRICT 19-6A SWIMMING/DIVING RESULTS

While the boys’ team race was a 2-team battle, the Seven Lakes girls emerged from a 3-team war to claim their district team championship with 133 points. And the speed of junior Lady Spartan Taylor Craft led the way.

Taylor girls (121) claimed second place, and Tompkins (102) finished third. Katy (69) captured fourth, Cinco Ranch (66) fifth, Mayde Creek (30) sixth and Morton Ranch girls (20) seventh.

Craft won the 50 freestyle (24.4) and the 100 freestyle (52.14). She also helped power the Seven Lakes 200 yard freestyle relay to second place and boosted the 400 freestyle relay to third place.

Craft (257) earned Most Outstanding Swimmer honors for District 19-6A, but she won their race by just a touch. Second place from Taylor was Mariana Diaz Ponce (256), followed by Taylor third Natalia Casas (246), Cinco Ranch fourth Marley Barnard (236), Seven Lakes fifth Alva Bjelland (235), Seven Lakes sixth Caroline Shade (234), Taylor seventh Nicole Huang (227), Katy eighth Claire Hegar (226), Tompkins ninth Jordan Musselman (223), and Mayde Creek’s Ngozi Osode and Seven Lakes’ Gracelyn Cox tied for tenth with 219.

Girls’ race winners included: