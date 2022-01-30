Is there an advantage to betting on local teams over national ones?

When it comes to gambling, is there an advantage to betting on smaller local teams and events over the bigger fixtures?

There are certain sporting events that everyone seems to tune in to watch. Millions of people place a bet on the Super Bowl, for instance. But can betting on smaller conference teams like the Paetow Panthers actually give you more excitement and bring other advantages?

In this guide, we delve into the plus points on betting on the local teams.

You might have more knowledge of the teams

It’s usually a good idea to bet on what you know. Heading to NordicBet with a plan of a local team to bet on can be a decent strategy if you are well informed.

For instance, if you go to all of a local team’s games, you might know exactly what they play like, who the best players are, and more. In soccer, you can even bet on events like players getting cards or scoring goals, so if you have particular knowledge of a player then this can help you out.

Your local team might be your area of expertise. While you won’t necessarily get the same number of markets you can gamble on with a smaller event, you are likely to feel more confident that you know what the outcome will be.

It may add a thrill to the sporting event

Being able to go to a sports event and place a bet can add a little extra spice and excitement to the fixture. You may get this with national events but you won’t necessarily have the same fun, or the feel of actually being there to witness an event in person. National teams and fixtures might restrict you to watching on TV, which can still be enjoyable.

You might get good odds

It is always a good idea to check for the best odds. On big, national events, a lot of people may be betting on similar outcomes, which can cause the market to fluctuate and the odds to become lower, so there could be less of a chance for profit.

Your knowledge of a local team might not be in line with all of the different betting patterns that are emerging, so you may get some great odds, especially if you plan to back the underdog.

If you are attending a sporting event then it is worth checking the odds online as you might get a better price than you would if you were gambling in person at one of the booths they may have.

You may get to follow live

We’ve already covered if you are going to be there, and while this isn’t necessarily a big advantage over national fixtures, both are now often available on betting sites.

Games that would not necessarily have been broadcast or available to follow live 10 or 20 years ago may now be available to stream, or may show text commentary online via a site like ESPN.

You may be indirectly supporting local teams

The fact is that some sports rely heavily on sponsorship for gambling, so by using the bookmakers to put bets on local teams, you may also be supporting them. Gambling companies will see that people are betting on those markets, and this means that they might be likely to put money back into the sports through sponsorship.

If you care a lot about your local sports then this might be a way to support the industry, even though there is a lot of debate on this and the matter of whether this sponsorship is required.

You get more choice

By following local sports and some of the smaller local leagues, you are opening up a world of new events that you can cover or even gamble on.

Of course, you need to make sure you gamble responsibly, but having the choice of both national and local teams to bet on can be a great way to maximize your knowledge and make good use of it.

Conclusion

It’s up to you whether you choose to gamble on local teams or on national teams, but if you consider yourself something of an expert in local sports then this knowledge might come in really handy or give you an edge.

The gambling industry has grown a lot and there are thousands of events covered every single day – you may even be surprised by some of the local teams that you can bet on.