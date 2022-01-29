Consider These 6 Factors When Choosing Prescription Eyewear

What factors should you take into consideration when purchasing prescription eyewear?

Prescription glasses and sunglasses are very popular as people tend to feel better with them on, as they offer protection from the sun and wind. They can also be used for fashion purposes or simply because someone does not like wearing contact lenses. If you need glasses, then your choice is even more important than someone who has perfect vision and just wants a pair of sunnies. Making the right decision will ensure that you get what you need and that it fits your lifestyle well. There are some things one needs to consider before buying new glasses:

Visual Correction Needs

You must first determine why you need new prescription eyewear. Do you need a stronger prescription or do you just want progressives? If you already wear contact lenses, it might be best to go for a stylish pair of sunglasses instead. This is because contact lenses can get very expensive and they need to be changed every month. However, according to optometrists at Getcontacts.co.za, there are various contact lens options that help make this eyewear more cost-effective. Disposable contacts come in multi-pair packages for longer use before purchasing a new pack, and there are also extended-wear disposables that can be worn even when sleeping. Hard contact lenses last considerably longer than disposable ones and can be stored and cleaned for extended use until the expiry date of the lenses. The lifespan of the lenses will depend on the type you opt for, the prescription, and the brand of lenses you choose.

Your Personal Style

Do you like the way that John Lennon’s glasses looked on him? Would you want the same thing even if their prescription isn’t what it should be? Have a look at popular eyeglasses shapes and try them out in stores. Go for frames that suit your facial features and promote good health by allowing enough oxygen through the lenses.

Your Budget

Prescription glasses are much more expensive than regular sunglasses, especially when you take prescriptions into account. In fact, it is important to remember that you should never buy any eyewear solely based on how it looks, but also think about the cost. There are many available brands and styles to choose from, which can make things difficult, but try not to go over your set budget.

Lens Type

You have a few choices when it comes to lenses: plastic, polycarbonate, or trivex lenses. The type of lens you purchase depends on how often you wear them and what is most comfortable for you. Plastic lenses are great if they fit well because they are lightweight and offer better optics than glass lenses. Polycarbonate, however, is strong enough so as not to break easily – due to its impact resistance – yet still provides a similar level of optical clarity.

Trivex provides even more impact resistance but has a higher index of refraction which means it is heavier than other types.

Polarized Lenses

If you want to be able to see clearly when out on the water, then polarized lenses are much better than standard lenses; they minimize the effects of glare reflected off surfaces like glass and water. These types of lenses are beneficial especially if you frequently drive at night, where you will often encounter glaring headlights from other vehicles.

Varifocal or Single-Vision Lenses?

Do you need progressive lenses or varifocals? This all depends on your vision needs. Progressive lenses offer greater comfort by having no lines between different power ranges (except for the line used for computer vision); however, if you wear it already, varifocal may be more beneficial as it allows for clear vision throughout the whole lens.

Varifocal glasses are great if you need to see clearly at various different distances, which is why this type of eyewear is very versatile. They also offer up-to-date designs and styles, like rimless frames that provide a greater level of comfort. This means that they will remain comfortable even after hours of wear.

Rimless Frames

If good optical performance and excellent comfort are what you seek in prescription eyeglasses, then go for rimless lenses or semi-rimless frames. Not only do these types of glasses look great, but they prevent any dirt from getting between your eyes and lenses since there are no nose pads needing to be cleaned.

As you can see, there are several things to consider when purchasing prescription eyewear. Make sure that these factors are all addressed before making a decision on new glasses. Once they arrive, enjoy your new accessory and show it off!