Stay in Touch with Your Loved Ones When Living Abroad: TOP 4 Tips

It doesn’t matter if you’re living abroad for a short while or a longer period of time. You can get affected by homesickness nevertheless. And it’s natural to wish to stay in touch with your loved ones back at home.

Luckily, there are many ways to connect with your family and friends even when you’re separated by physical distance. Here are a few of them. Check them out.

Find the right platform for communication

Modern technologies do wonders when you need to interact with someone over a distance. And you can choose from a variety of communication means. The key is to find the one that best fits you and your loved ones.

Social media might be the most popular one. It makes it easy to send text messages and even share photos or videos. However, not all people are comfortable with using such platforms.

Elderly people might find it difficult to navigate smartphone apps. Or prefer a good old phone call instead of a text rich with emojis. Don’t forget that there are also emails that might be easier to handle for some people. So be sure to try various platforms to find the most convenient for all of you.

Send small parcels

Texting and calling your loved ones is great. But it may also bring about loneliness when the call or chatting is over. Or if you do it too frequently. In that case, remember the good old-fashioned correspondence.

Better yet, exchange small parcels every now and then! It’s a great way to keep in touch, report the news of your life and share some of your experiences in the form of gifts. International package shipping makes it accessible to everyone.

All you have to do is to select a proper carrier. For instance, if you’re shipping to Ukraine from the USA, it’s best to choose a delivery company that specializes in shipping to Eastern Europe. It might offer better rates than a carrier that mostly delivers to the biggest European countries.

Organize video conferences

While texting, calling, and sending packages are great alternatives, they can’t replace physical contact. Video calls can’t do that either, but they at least allow you to see your loved ones face to face.

If you have a big family or many friends and miss getting together, organize a video conference. Invite your loved ones to a virtual party. It’ll be fun to see and chat with everyone at the same time as if you all were in the same place.

You can even make video conferences a once per month tradition. It’s a great way to stay connected.

Plan a visit once per year

The tips mentioned above help to stay in touch with your loved ones when you can’t meet them. But they probably won’t satisfy the desire to see them in person. So once you’re all settled in the foreign country and have your things sorted out, start planning a visit back home.

It depends on individual circumstances, but it’s quite reasonable to plan a visit once per year. Set this goal and prepare for it by saving money and scheduling your leave. Although rare, such visits will help to keep your bonds strong.

It’s important to stay in touch with your loved ones when living abroad. And with some effort and the right mindset, it won’t be a difficult task.