Richmond Man Charged with Murder After Suspected ‘Intentional Hit-and-Run’

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s homicide detectives arrested Nabeel Ahmed, 28, of Richmond, Texas, who ​is charged for the murder of Javier Tapia, 29, after allegedly using his vehicle to strike Tapia after an apparent argument.

On Jan. 19, 2022, Fort Bend Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance in the 7600 block of Oberrender in the Needville area. ​Deputies learned that Tapia had been killed after intentionally being struck by a vehicle in his own driveway. The suspect then fled the scene striking several vehicles along the way.

During a search of the area, Nabeel Ahmed ​was identified as the suspect and was located at a residence in New Territory. Ahmed was arrested Jan. 21, 2022, by Sheriff’s detectives and members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Sugar Land Police Department.

Ahmed remains in FBCSO custody at the Fort Bend County Jail and is charged with Murder with a bond set at $500,000. He also has an active hold placed by ICE for which there is no bond.

“We’re thankful for the diligent and swift work of our law enforcement family to get this this violent offender off our streets,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “There are simply no words to describe the tragedy a family endures when they lose a loved one so senselessly. Our thoughts remain with the Tapia family during this difficult time.”