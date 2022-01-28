One Lucky Couple Will Win an Express Wedding for Valentine’s Day from The Heritage Society

Contest for those saying I do to tradition and a romantic union in historic Sam Houston Park’s St. John Church

In the name of love and tradition, The Heritage Society will be giving away one free express wedding package for Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 11. The announcement of the winner will be made on social media at 11:00 a.m., so the couple can prepare over the weekend to get married at the historic St. John Church on Monday, February 14.

“Why is the Heritage Society offering a wedding for free?” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell rhetorically questioned. “We encourage heritage and tradition and that all starts with a celebration of building lives together, plus we are romantics at heart and do weddings year-round.”

The Heritage Society broke a record in 2021 in Sam Houston Park’s history and conducted 29 ceremonies in a Valentine’s weekend-long express wedding extravaganza. Couples jumped at the chance to get married for a “Love Is in the Air” wedding package including all the wedding bells and whistles. In 2022, a couple can walk down the aisle or renew their vows for $500 in a historic church followed by a light reception, and one lucky couple will win this package for free to walk down the aisle or renew their vows.

“Our generous vendors have returned to give couples an affordable yet charming wedding experience in the beautifully decorated 1891 St. John Church,” The Heritage Society’s wedding events director, Laura Woods said. “Couples will have a floral-decorated church, musicians from Heartstrings String Ensemble, a reception area with a champagne toast, an officiant, and much more.”

“The express ceremonies we hosted in 2021 were a first…they were kept as safe as possible with masks and had small guest lists,” The Heritage Society’s board president, Minnette Boesel stated. Boesel said that Valentine’s weekend 2021 proved that small ceremonies could be successfully conducted using COVID-19 safety guidelines, and the demand for short wedding ceremonies was a good alternative when love cannot wait.

“We are able to offer this free giveaway in addition to these affordable packages because of our board, our volunteers, our officiants, and our partnerships with generous wedding professionals,” Bell said. Most of the wedding services professionals such as Kirksey Gregg Productions, Rexberry Luxury Weddings and Events, The Ballroom at Bayou Place, and Heartstrings String Ensemble who participated last year are returning to create romantic events of couples’ lifetimes. To enter the contest, please register at https://www.heritagesociety.org/contest . To book an express wedding event for Valentine’s Day weekend, please contact lwoods@heritagesociety.org or call 713-655-1912, ext. 112.