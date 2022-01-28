Music in the Air With Valentine’s Special for Spread Oaks Ranch Concert Series

All-Inclusive double-concert weekends: March 4-6, April 8-10, May 13-15, 2022
Spread Oaks Ranch, a pristine remote and historic guest ranch, announces a special Valentine’s Day promotion for its Spring 2022 Concert Series featuring three weekends of intimate music performances and meet-and-greet after each show along with all-inclusive luxury accommodations, chef-prepared field-and-farm-to-table cuisine, wine, cocktails and world-class amenities at Spread Oaks Ranch located 90 minutes from Houston.
Guests can share their love for music with a special someone by booking a weekend at Spread Oaks Ranch during its Spring 2022 Concert Series at the discounted cost of $5,000 for two guests, per weekend, with double occupancy. This limited-time Valentine’s Day promotion will run from February 7-14, 2022.
Fall in love with the entertainment lineup at Spread Oaks Ranch. The Spring 2022 Concert Series includes:
Friday-Sunday, March 4-6, 2022
- Friday: Texas born singer-songwriter Hayes Carll
- Saturday: The Band of Heathens, an American rock and roll band from Austin
Friday-Sunday, April 8-10, 2022
- Friday: Singing and songwriting duo The Secret Sisters
- Saturday: Slaid Cleaves,an American Singer-songwriter
Friday-Sunday, May 13-15, 2022
- Friday: Bob Schneider, an Austin-based musician and former lead singer of Ugly Americas
Saturday: American country music artist Jack Ingram
The weekend offers guests the opportunity to go deeper into the heart of Texas and experience the following unique activities:
- Clay-target shooting with a pro instructor
- Historical guided ranch tours
- Pond fishing
- Birding adventures
- Whiskey tasting
- One-hour in-room massage therapy per guest
- Swimming and more
Each weekend concert series kicks off with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by dinner and a Friday evening concert. On Saturday, brunch, dinner and select activities are included leading up to the second concert. Prior to departing on Sunday, guests will enjoy brunch and additional select activities. All meals and cocktails are prepared and curated by the on-site exemplary Chef Ric Rosser with meats, fruits and vegetables that are sourced from the property. Additional activities available for a fee include helicopter hog hunting, bay fishing at Matagorda Bay, and more.
The Spring Concert Series is exclusively limited to only 24 guests per weekend and costs $2,700 per person, per weekend with double occupancy. Spread Oaks Ranch is anticipating a sellout concert series after its inaugural concert series in 2021 sold out in advance. For more information about the Spring 2022 Concert Series and to make reservations, visit https://spreadoaksranch.com/concert-spring-2022/ or contact Kim Singleton at kim@spreadoaksranch.com or at 281-615-9562.