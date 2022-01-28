Music in the Air With Valentine’s Special for Spread Oaks Ranch Concert Series

All-Inclusive double-concert weekends: March 4-6, April 8-10, May 13-15, 2022

Spread Oaks Ranch, a pristine remote and historic guest ranch, announces a special Valentine’s Day promotion for its Spring 2022 Concert Series featuring three weekends of intimate music performances and meet-and-greet after each show along with all-inclusive luxury accommodations, chef-prepared field-and-farm-to-table cuisine, wine, cocktails and world-class amenities at Spread Oaks Ranch located 90 minutes from Houston.

Guests can share their love for music with a special someone by booking a weekend at Spread Oaks Ranch during its Spring 2022 Concert Series at the discounted cost of $5,000 for two guests, per weekend, with double occupancy. This limited-time Valentine’s Day promotion will run from February 7-14, 2022.

Fall in love with the entertainment lineup at Spread Oaks Ranch. The Spring 2022 Concert Series includes:

Friday-Sunday, March 4-6, 2022

Friday: Texas born singer-songwriter Hayes Carll

Saturday: The Band of Heathens , an American rock and roll band from Austin

Friday-Sunday, April 8-10, 2022

Friday: Singing and songwriting duo The Secret Sisters

Saturday: Slaid Cleaves ,an American Singer-songwriter

Friday-Sunday, May 13-15, 2022

Friday: Bob Schneider , an Austin-based musician and former lead singer of Ugly Americas

Saturday: American country music artist Jack Ingram

The weekend offers guests the opportunity to go deeper into the heart of Texas and experience the following unique activities:

Clay-target shooting with a pro instructor

Historical guided ranch tours

Pond fishing

Birding adventures

Whiskey tasting

One-hour in-room massage therapy per guest

Swimming and more

Each weekend concert series kicks off with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by dinner and a Friday evening concert. On Saturday, brunch, dinner and select activities are included leading up to the second concert. Prior to departing on Sunday, guests will enjoy brunch and additional select activities. All meals and cocktails are prepared and curated by the on-site exemplary Chef Ric Rosser with meats, fruits and vegetables that are sourced from the property. Additional activities available for a fee include helicopter hog hunting, bay fishing at Matagorda Bay, and more.