King Ranch Inc. announces expansion to Jasper, Texas

King Ranch Inc. announced the expansion of King Ranch Ag & Turf to East Texas by acquiring Jasper Country Tractor, the sole John Deere dealership in Jasper, Texas. The expansion to East Texas aligns with King Ranch Ag & Turf’s strategic vision to grow their product line, geographic presence and provide outstanding customer service throughout Texas. This investment marks King Ranch’s commitment to the future of the agricultural industry and its partnership with John Deere.

The new King Ranch Ag & Turf store in Jasper will offer the same excellent service and product lines that customers expect under the legendary King Ranch name. John Deere, Krone, Rhino and many more will be available in stores, along with the new addition of King Ranch Saddle Shop luxury retail goods.

“We are excited about bringing the King Ranch company culture and values of uncompromising quality, integrity, and commitment to the land and its people to East Texas,” said Lance Hancock, Vice President of Retail Operations for King Ranch. “We believe this new location will provide our customers access to a complete line of John Deere products while being the same convenient and friendly option for agricultural supplies customers have come to know.”

Along with lawn and garden equipment, the new location will offer same-day pickup for turfgrass in the near future. King Ranch currently offers six types of turfgrass, including multiple varieties of each type: Bermuda, Bluegrass, Buffalo Grass, Fescue, St. Augustine and Zoysia.

King Ranch Ag & Turf is also fortunate to retain current leadership in Kevin Dean to aid in the transition. Dean has deep roots in the Jasper community and surrounding areas, with decades of experience in the industry.

“The King Ranch is legendary, and partnering with them to expand their locations to Jasper has been a privilege,” Dean said. “Our customers can rest assured that the quality of inventory and the customer service they know will continue, and I am proud to be a part of the King Ranch family.”

The King Ranch Ag & Turf Jasper, Texas location officially opened for business on Monday, January 24, 2022.