Harmony School Excellence – Houston named prestigious ‘State School of Character’

Three campuses from Harmony Public Schools in Houston including Harmony School of Excellence were named official Texas ‘State Schools of Character” Monday for their Outstanding efforts in promoting cultures of Character in their schools and communities.

The awards were announced Monday by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character development in schools. Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on Character development, which the organization says has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate.

Sixty-seven campuses in Texas earned the honor, along with 2 districts. The three Harmony Houston recipients for 2022 are:

Harmony School of Advancement – Houston

Harmony School of Excellence – Houston

Harmony School of Innovation – Sugarland

Bringing the total State School of Character awards for Harmony Public Schools in Houston to 7 schools. Eight of our Houston Campuses received “Honorable Mention’’ for 2022, while another 5 campuses were recognized as “Emerging” campuses. Both distinctions are generally considered precursors to future State School of Character designations. The full list to date is below.

2022 STATE SCHOOL OF CHARACTER RECIPIENTS

Harmony School of Advancement -Houston

Harmony School of Excellence- Houston

Harmony Scholl of Innovation – Sugarland

Harmony School of Endeavor – Houston (2021)

Harmony School of Science- Houston (2021)

Harmony School of Innovation – Katy (2021)

Harmony School of Innovation – Houston (2020)

2022 HONORABLE MENTION

•Harmony School of Achievement – Houston

Harmony School of Discovery- Houston

Harmony School of Excellence – Sugarland

Harmony School of Exploration – Houston

Harmony School of Technology- Houston

Harmony Science Academy – Beaumont

Harmony Science Academy – Houston

Harmony Science Academy – Katy

2022 EMERGING

Harmony School of Enrichment

Harmony School of Ingenuity – Houston

Harmony Science Academy – Bryan

Harmony Science Academy- Cypress

Harmony Science Academy -Sugarland

Each of these schools has put into place a comprehensive, multi-year approach to character education that inspires their students to understand, care about and consistently practice a set of core values that will enable them to flourish in school, in relationships, in the workplace, and as citizens. The schools then underwent a rigorous evaluation process to achieve their certification, documenting how they have implemented character education best practices and structures at each school.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness. Harmony is now accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2022-23 school year.