Celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 12 with Mediterranean-inspired food and wine pairings at Tapas on the Trails at the Houston Arboretum

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center invites the public to Tapas on the Trails, a special Valentine’s-themed outdoor party on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. on the Arboretum grounds. Guests will enjoy gourmet tapas-sized dishes and perfectly- paired wines with a Mediterranean twist at this popular event. This special evening features a romantic walk on softly-lit trails, through the forest and under the moonlight. Help raise funds for the Arboretum’s mission of conservation and nature education while enjoying food and beverages and mingling with like-minded nature lovers.

The Houston Arboretum presents Tapas on the Trails on Saturday, Feb. 12 with the promise of a romantic evening in nature featuring delicious food, wines and beers. Photo credit: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, Anthony Rathbun

Each guest will experience five food and beverage stations along the trail and take home a commemorative glass. Participants are invited to upgrade to a VIP Commemorative Glass for an additional $20 donation to the Arboretum. Each glass comes with a raffle ticket for a 1.5-liter magnum bottle of wine valued at more than $150. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 at the event.

The Mediterranean menu has been crafted by the award winning chefs of Cotton Culinary, Kelly Prohl of Double Decanted, and Lennie Ambrose of Saint Arnold Brewery.

Vegetarian options are available upon request.

Menu:

First Course

Lawnmower

Spanish white wine from 100% Albarino grapes grown in Rias Baixas

Tempura fried artichoke bottoms with red pepper drizzle and eggplant stuffed with goat cheese and ricotta



H-Town Pils

Italian white wine from 100% Chardonnay grapes (unoaked) from the Veneto

Tabouleh Salad with ripe tomato and purple onions in olive oil naan bread

Third Course

Texas Winter IPA

Spanish red wine from Grenache (in Spanish Garnatxa ) grapes from Catalunya

Butternut squash soup with cilantro chickpea pesto and toasted pumpkin seeds

Original Dry Cider

Candied ginger sorbet

Juicy IPA

Portuguese red blend from the Douro3

Roasted lamb volitant served with seasonal vegetables and smashed potatoes

Assorted wines and beers

Loukoumades drizzled with honey and pistachio dust

Please check back at for parking information and additional details as the event gets closer.

WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway Dr., Houston, TX 77024

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 12

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (last trail admittance 7:15 p.m.)

Registration available in 15-minute interval

WHO: The Houston Arboretum’s partners for Tapas on the Trails include Cotton Culinary, Saint Arnold Brewery, Double Decanted, and Any Occasion Tents & Events.