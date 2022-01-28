Celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 12 with Mediterranean-inspired food and wine pairings at Tapas on the Trails at the Houston Arboretum

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center invites the public to Tapas on the Trails, a special Valentine’s-themed outdoor party on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. on the Arboretum grounds. Guests will enjoy gourmet tapas-sized dishes and perfectly- paired wines with a Mediterranean twist at this popular event. This special evening features a romantic walk on softly-lit trails, through the forest and under the moonlight. Help raise funds for the Arboretum’s mission of conservation and nature education while enjoying food and beverages and mingling with like-minded nature lovers.
The Houston Arboretum presents Tapas on the Trails on Saturday, Feb. 12 with the promise of a romantic evening in nature featuring delicious food, wines and beers. Photo credit: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, Anthony Rathbun
Each guest will experience five food and beverage stations along the trail and take home a commemorative glass. Participants are invited to upgrade to a VIP Commemorative Glass for an additional $20 donation to the Arboretum. Each glass comes with a raffle ticket for a 1.5-liter magnum bottle of wine valued at more than $150. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 at the event.
The Mediterranean menu has been crafted by the award winning chefs of Cotton Culinary, Kelly Prohl of Double Decanted, and Lennie Ambrose of Saint Arnold Brewery.
Vegetarian options are available upon request.
Menu:
- First Course
Lawnmower
Spanish white wine from 100% Albarino grapes grown in Rias Baixas
Tempura fried artichoke bottoms with red pepper drizzle and eggplant stuffed with goat cheese and ricotta
- Second Course
H-Town Pils
Italian white wine from 100% Chardonnay grapes (unoaked) from the Veneto
Tabouleh Salad with ripe tomato and purple onions in olive oil naan bread
- Third Course
Texas Winter IPA
Spanish red wine from Grenache (in Spanish Garnatxa) grapes from Catalunya
Butternut squash soup with cilantro chickpea pesto and toasted pumpkin seeds
- Palate Cleanser
Original Dry Cider
Candied ginger sorbet
- Fourth Course
Juicy IPA
Portuguese red blend from the Douro3
Roasted lamb volitant served with seasonal vegetables and smashed potatoes
- Fifth Course
Assorted wines and beers
Loukoumades drizzled with honey and pistachio dust
Please check back at for parking information and additional details as the event gets closer.
WHERE: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway Dr., Houston, TX 77024
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 12
5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (last trail admittance 7:15 p.m.)
Registration available in 15-minute interval
WHO: The Houston Arboretum’s partners for Tapas on the Trails include Cotton Culinary, Saint Arnold Brewery, Double Decanted, and Any Occasion Tents & Events.
TICKETS: Tickets available for members and non-members ranging from $95 to $105. Registration is available in 15-minute increments. (Go to https://houstonarboretum.org/event/tapas-on-the-trails/ and click on the registration tab to purchase tickets. The event is for ages 21 and up only.