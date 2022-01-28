AG Paxton Hosts Border Summit for Twelve Attorneys General

Attorney General Ken Paxton is hosting a two-day border summit for 12 state attorneys general in McAllen, Edinburg, Weslaco and Rio Grande City. Attorney General Paxton invited the attorneys general to witness first-hand accounts of the massive influx of illegal immigrants that are currently affecting, not only Texas, but our entire country. The attorneys general are meeting with top officials from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during round table discussions, a border wall tour and a boat tour on the Rio Grande River.

General Paxton has been at the forefront of the border crisis issue and has aggressively defended Texans’ safety, filing lawsuit over lawsuit. Over 1.73 million illegal immigrants were reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, with approximately 2,000,000 illegal immigrants encountered on the southwest border since Biden took office – the highest number recorded along the United States Mexico border.

“Ill-conceived immigration policies created by the Biden Administration have wreaked havoc on our communities and placed a massive burden on our country, “Attorney General Paxton said. “I want to thank our local, state and federal law enforcement officials and my fellow attorneys general, who attended the summit, for making this issue one of their top priorities. This affects them too. Every state in the country is a border state. I will not allow this looming crisis on the border to continue to bring violence, drug cartels, and human trafficking to our communities.”

The attorneys general attending the border summit are from the following states: Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and West Virginia.