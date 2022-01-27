The Top 10 Trends in EdTech for 2022

What Do We Mean by EdTech?

In times of the COVID-19 pandemic, all industries are faced with many new challenges, but not all of them lose. Over the past years of the global pandemic, many companies have benefited from the big changes. EdTech companies were one of the biggest winners. EdTech companies were able to adapt and even notably increase their income.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has been filled with new users eager to learn more. In 2020, when the global pandemic was at its peak, people around the world discovered an unbounded world of opportunities. EdTech became a thing due to several factors including the demand for new skills, much more free time during periods of quarantine, rapid dissemination of information, and few more factors. EdTech suddenly became popular.

The concept of EdTech is often understood as the synonym to online (digital) education. However, in reality, EdTech should be understood broader and includes a suite of solutions aimed at improving the educational process.

In addition to innovative online schooling for children, interactive courses and applications, there are other tools on the EdTech market. These include electronic systems for traditional educational institutions, training equipment, VR simulators, platforms for corporate training, and more fascinating solutions designed by EdTech companies.

The Top 10 Trends in EdTech for 2020 You Should Know About

Let’s have a look at the main trends in this innovative industry:

Distance learning. The rapidly growing interest in education is driven not only by today’s global pandemic, but also by the popular concept of life-long-learning. People are signing up for various online courses and webinars in order to gain additional skills

Additional education.

More and more yesterday’s university students, as well as graduates of the past decade, realize that they can change their career path. Traditional universities even collaborate with popular digital platforms to make retraining affordable.

Platforms such as Zoom and Hangouts are more suitable for corporate communication than for educational environments. This way, LMS platforms that offer secure learning from home come to the fore.

You don’t need your personal computer to attend a webinar or take a test. Education is available everywhere on your mobile phone.

Artificial intelligence has long been an integral part of our daily life. In education, artificial intelligence is used to automatically evaluate work and provide quick feedback.

Experts predict a global market growth for modern VR technologies, which are increasingly used in education. Thanks to AR and VR mechanisms, learning becomes more exciting and productive.

Initially, gamification was used in the school sector. Today, numerous game elements can be found both in language learning applications and in corporate education

Blockchain technology is, surprisingly, also used in education. Decentralizing data, educational institutions save money and insure themselves against the loss of data stored on hard drives.

Top managers of the educational segment believe, that in year 2022 the main priorities for companies will be trying and implementing new engagement tools. Experts believe that this is due to the popularity of the so-called hybrid education.

Teaching the important competencies of the 21st century, the so-called soft skills will be also in a demand. Although it is still not completely clear how much the real approaches to teaching will change.

Final Words

Self-development and online education is the new black. More and more people are tempted to learn new things and even change their career path.

We also do not stand aside from this modern trend and develop together with the industry. Our team daily multiplies its knowledge in the field of educational technology in order to create high-quality products.

