Memorial Hermann Campuses Earn Recognition for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report

Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital have both been recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report. This is the first time U.S. News has published a list of Best Hospitals for Maternity. “High Performing” is the highest rating U.S. News awards for that type of care.

To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity , hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including complication rates, C-sections, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy, and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding. Only one-third of the hospitals evaluated by U.S. News for maternity care earned a ‘High Performing’ rating.

“We are extremely honored to have multiple Memorial Hermann campuses recognized in this inaugural list,” said Dr. Victoria Regan, vice president over Women’s and Children’s care at Memorial Hermann Health System. “Our employees and affiliated physicians always focus on patient outcomes and quality of care, so this recognition reinforces the work that is put in on a daily basis. In the future we hope that more Memorial Hermann campuses can receive this same honor.”

In addition to this new recognition, several other Memorial Hermann campuses and service lines previously ranked in the 2021-2022 report:

The evaluation looks at hospital data relating to only uncomplicated pregnancies, not high-risk pregnancies. Participating hospitals responded to a survey from the U.S. News health analysis team in spring of 2021 which reflects data from 2019. Participation was voluntary.