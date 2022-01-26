Katy ISD Names Newest Elementary School after Former Educators

Katy ISD’s newest elementary school will soon proudly display the names of two former, long-time Katy ISD educators, Dr. Steve and Mrs. Elaine Robertson. During tonight’s Board of Trustees meeting, Steve & Elaine Robertson Elementary was unanimously approved as the name for the District’s 44th elementary school.

The Robertson’s have dedicated 64 combined years to public education. Dr. Robertson began his career as an elementary teacher in Spring Branch Independent School District in 1985. His passion for school leadership led him to roles in Conroe Independent School District and then Katy ISD, where he served as an elementary, junior high and high school principal, and eventually as an assistant superintendent for secondary school leadership and support. In these roles, Dr. Robertson led school improvement efforts, increased student performance, and provided support and mentorship to staff and campus leadership.

Mrs. Robertson began her career with West 10 Cooperative in 1987 as a deaf education elementary teacher. She chose to focus on her family for a few years but returned to education in 1997 as a parent-infant advisor for Katy ISD. Mrs. Robertson assumed the leadership role of instructional officer for deaf education, vision and assistive technology in 2002. In this role, she wrote grants to fund innovative instruction, provided engaging and inspiring staff development sessions, and served on inclusion teams and site-based management teams. Mrs. Robertson also organized extra-curricular programs to bridge academic and social gaps between the deaf and hard of hearing and other students. She was instrumental in establishing Katy ISD’s Audiological Center. In 2020, both educators retired from Katy ISD.

Steve & Elaine Robertson Elementary will be located at 7400 Innovation Drive in the Cane Island subdivision. This elementary school will provide enrollment relief to Bryant Elementary.