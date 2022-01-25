Update On Online Gambling Regulation In Texas

In the United States of America, the world of online casino sites is going through some real change. Many states are relaxing laws around online gambling regulation whilst there are whisperings of a wholesale change at the federal level, too.

However, states such as Illinois, Virginia, Colorado and more have moved to ban online gambling in recent times, meaning it is hard for players to play their top games like roulette, poker, slots and more.

In Texas, the situation seems similarly rough, with the Lone Star State home to some of the toughest gambling measures in the US. Could all this be about to change, though?

In this article, we will offer an update on gambling regulation in Texas, including the current state of play (or non-play!) in the area as well as any potential moves in the near future.

So, without further ado, let’s first take a peek at the current landscape of casino gambling in the wider US before going on to look at the Texas situation.

Is online gambling legal in the USA?

The situation of online gambling in the United States is moving almost constantly. Many know Las Vegas to be the heart of gambling in the nation and, though recent shifts to laws have seen this change slightly, Sin City remains the national Mecca of gambling!

As more and more US states legalize or change rules around online gambling, you can be sure to stay up to date with casinosites.org on every major new development. Let’s now take a look at the situation in Texas, where gamblers have long had a rough time of things.

Online Gambling Regulation in Texas

The most recent development in the push for online gambling legislation in Texas came in summer 2021 and it was bad news for advocates of gaming. The push by Las Vegas Sands to build gambling resorts across the state didn’t make it past preliminary hearings in Washington, meaning it was dead in the water before it really got going.

Although this was a push for physical casinos, it also spelled bad news for online gambling as there are so many big players in both local and federal government that simply do not want gambling in Texas. They point to the increased crime rates, addiction and corruption as key factors.

As gamers across the state continue to get their fix by heading elsewhere, it has to be said that any future online gambling legislation in Texas will need to be backed on a much bigger scale if it is to be pushed through. Whilst there is an appetite among gamers to play, the reality shows that Texas may not yet be ready to open the doors for online casino fun.

Though undoubtedly a blow for the industry, the good news is that many US states have managed to shift attitudes and laws on online gambling, so there is definitely a chance things will change in Texas, too!