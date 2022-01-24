Paxton’s Law Enforcement Round Up

HUMAN TRAFFICKING UNIT

In Tarrant County, during a victim recovery operation in Arlington on January 12 and 13, twenty-one (21) adult female victims of human trafficking were identified and offered services.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Bandera County, Zane Ray Stuard was arrested on January 13 for violating the conditions of his parole by being arrested for Unlawful Carry Weapon. Stuard is a Registered Sex Offender previously convicted of Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact – Felony 2nd Degree and was sentenced to 1 year on probation. He was also previously convicted of Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Reynaldo Espinoza was arrested on January 10 for violating his parole by failing to report to a halfway house in San Antonio. Espinoza is a convicted sex offender previously convicted of Sexual Assault and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Joshua James Alvarez was arrested on January 10 for violating the conditions of his parole by removing his monitor. Alvarez was previously convicted of Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact Felony – 2nd Degree and was sentenced to five years on probation. In 2018, his probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to five years in prison.

In Bexar County, Chase Paul Garcia was arrested on January 11 for an outstanding federal warrant for Probation Violation – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Garcia was previously convicted of Certain Activities Relating to Material Constituting or Containing Child Pornography Possession and was sentenced to five years on probation. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in this arrest.

In Bexar County, Daniel Anthony Dena was arrested on January 12 for an outstanding federal warrant for Probation Violation – Smuggling Aliens and an outstanding warrant for Probation Violation – Driving Under the Influence of Liquor/Driving While Intoxicated. The United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in this arrest.

In Bexar County, Leonard Esquivel Jr. was arrested on January 11 for violating the conditions of his parole by having charges pending against him for Arson. Esquivel, a Tango Blast Gang Member, was previously convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault – Felony 1st Degree and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

In Bexar County, William Xavier Hinojosa was arrested on January 14 for violating the conditions of his parole by technical violations. Hinojosa, a Tango Orejon Gang Member, was previously convicted of Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substances – Penalty Group 1 – 4gm to 200gm, and sentenced to six years in prison.