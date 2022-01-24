Katy ISD Celebrates Winter Graduation

Mid-Year Graduates Ready for College & Career

High School Graduation is considered one of the most important milestones in a student’s life, oftentimes described as a “rite of passage” to the next chapter in the graduate’s journey. Last night Katy ISD hosted the annual winter graduation ceremony honoring 105 seniors ready to begin the next chapter by pursuing a college or career path. Seniors may elect to graduate mid-year for a variety of reasons and Katy ISD is proud to recognize their achievement.

“There are a variety of reasons why seniors elect to graduate mid-year. Mid-year graduates may desire to enter the workforce immediately, enroll in college or a technical school for the spring or join the military, said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership and Support. “Campus counselors and college & career facilitators are instrumental in advising students how to graduate mid-year if this is one of their goals” added Edwards.

“Over the past two years, the Class of 2021 has faced much adversity, yet has consistently demonstrated strength and resilience,” said Ashley Vann, Katy ISD Board Trustee. “They have learned remarkable academic and life lessons, and overcome challenges culminating in moments of triumph,” added Vann.

Congratulations to our Class of 2021 winter graduates!