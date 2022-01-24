It’s Rodeo Time! The 79th Annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show Kicks Off Soon

For 79 years now, the Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show has provided opportunities for students to develop and showcase their talents in a diverse range of agricultural pathways. This year, the District is excited to once again partner with the Katy Rodeo Committee to continue this tradition during the week of February 15-19 at the Agricultural Sciences Center. Students will compete in categories including steers, goats, lambs, hogs, broilers and rabbits.

“We have over 450 FFA students participating in our livestock show. These students, with the support of their agriculture teachers, have put in a tremendous amount of time and effort with their animal projects. It takes commitment from not only the students but also their family, as these animals require care throughout the year,” said Dr. Sarah Martin, Director of Career & Technical Education. “The ‘prize’ is not limited to placing within your class, earning a buckle or a spot in the auction. It is the overall experience our students have from selection to show. This year is extra special as we will also formally dedicate the Gary A. Vos Project Center prior to the live auction. We are excited to honor the tradition of FFA and the people who have made this program the best in the state,” added Martin.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Katy ISD FFA events and activities have continued to provide students with opportunities to grow and develop leadership skills. The public can support Katy ISD FFA students through auction and barn sale purchases along with add-on donations via in-person or online.

What: 79th Annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show & Katy Rodeo

Where: Katy ISD Agricultural Sciences Center

5801 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road

Katy, TX 77493

When: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

4 p.m. Swine Weigh-In

5 p.m. Broiler Show

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

10 a.m. Special Rodeo

7 a.m. Broiler Barn Sale

2 p.m. Rabbit Show

3 p.m. Steers, Goats & Lambs Weigh-In

Thursday, February 17, 2022

7 a.m. Rabbit Barn Sale

8 a.m. Swine Show

1 p.m. Steer Show

7 p.m. Rodeo Performance

Friday, February 18, 2022

7 a.m. Swine & Steer Barn Sale

8 a.m. Goat Show

10 a.m. Lamb Show

1 p.m. Auction Sale Meeting

5 p.m. Goat & Lamb Barn Sale

7 p.m. Rodeo Performance

Saturday, February 19, 2022

7 a.m. All Species Barn Sale

9:30 a.m. Katy Rodeo Parade

11 a.m. Buyers‘ Luncheon (By Invitation Only)

1 p.m. Live Auction

7 p.m. Rodeo Performance

For additional information: