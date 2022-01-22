Nail Sinks Taylor Hopes With Late Goal, 1-0

By Terry Carter

Thursday’s District 19-6A girls’ soccer opener seemed typical of a regional final showdown. Tompkins and Taylor battled in an intense, fierce contest for a full 80 minutes.

Neither team conceded a pass, nor relaxed into a calm rhythm. This match was high energy the whole way. The match featured defensive highlights most of the chilly night, but aggressive play eventually paid off for Tompkins.

Both squads clearly wanted to post an early win in this ultra-competitive district that features a pair if 10-1-1 co-champions in 2021. Tompkins senior forward Haven Nail smashed home a 20-yard blast in the 64th minutes that flew over the Taylor goalkeeper.

“I got a pass down line… and took the shot from about 20 yards out. It was up there; I was very surprised when it went in,” Nail said of shot. “I’m going to thank my shooting at school for that one.”

A previous Tompkins shot sailed just beyond the crossbar and landed in netting over the goal. The Taylor defenders protected their goal effectively with many clearing kicks and saves by the Lady Mustang goalkeeper.

“Taylor is always tough. They play really well defensively and frustrate us. Our hats are off to them for frustrating us tonight. Somehow we found a way to get one in the back of the net,”Tompkins girls’ soccer head coach Jarrett Shipman said after the match.

“It was a good, hard-fought district opener. This is exactly what I expected. Taylor is always a playoff team and will always have a playoff shot. This is a good test for us,” Shipman said.

Seven Lakes, Katy and Tompkins won this week, and Cinco Ranch earned the bye. Seven Lakes defeated Morton Ranch, 6-0. Katy downed Mayde Creek by the same score.