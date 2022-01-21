Two Katy ISD Yearbooks Named Finalists for Top National Awards

The Paetow High School Portfolio yearbook and the Katy Junior High Tiger Tracks yearbook have been named nationwide finalists for the coveted Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) Crown Awards. On an annual basis, CSPA vets and honors top school yearbook and newspaper publications for excellence in content, design, coverage, photography, as well as writing and editing. The Paetow Portfolio “this WE know” edition, was one of 61 nationwide high school finalists, while Katy Junior High’s Tiger Tracks “REDefine” was one of 13 junior high publications. Additionally, both schools have earned the distinction of being selected as Balfour National Samples, which means that their yearbooks will be shown across the country, in Mexico and Europe, as a gold standard of what student publications should showcase.

“To be in the running to earn a Crown Award is one of the highest honors a student publication can earn. I am so incredibly proud of my students’ achievement this past year,” said Candice Thomas, former Katy Tiger Tracks adviser and current Haskett Junior High The BluePrint adviser. “There were so many obstacles that they had to overcome this year, and to do so AND achieve such great feats, is unbelievable,” added Thomas.

Both publications were completed via in-person and Katy Virtual Academy instruction.

“This would be the first Crown Award my program would receive in my career. Being named a finalist is a testament to the work my students do daily,” said Sara Gonzales, Paetow Portfolio adviser. “I’m the lucky one to be on this journey with each of my students as their spreads become the moving art of the year. Each photograph, story, caption and headline makes the spread a memory that comes to life. We’re incredibly proud and honored to have been named a Crown finalist,” added Gonzales.

CSPA ceremonies will be held virtually in March 2022 to determine the Silver and Gold Crown winners.