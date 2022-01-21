Houston Symphony Sets Sail With Pirates-Themed Family Program

The Houston Symphony sets sail for a pirate-themed, family-friendly program, Let’s Be Pirates, at 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, a part of the 2021–2022 PNC Family Series. The morning of musical fun comes complete with kid-friendly activities, including the fan-favorite Instrument Petting Zoo. In-person tickets for both matinees are now available at houstonsymphony.org/tickets .

Led by guest conductor Nicholas Hersh, the program includes iconic pirate tunes, including “The Flight to Neverland” from Hook, “With Cat-Like Tread” from The Pirates of Penzance, a medley from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and more.

Additionally, families can enjoy musical activities in the Jones Hall lobby, which will take place from 9 to 9:50 a.m. before the 10 a.m. concert and from 12:30 to 1 p.m. after the 11:30 a.m. concert.

Let’s Be Pirates takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston’s Theater District. Everyone in the audience is required to wear a mask while in Jones Hall. For a comprehensive schedule of safety measures, visit houstonsymphony.org/safety . For tickets and more information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org . Socially distanced seats are available in some portions of the auditorium. All programs and artists are subject to change.

LET’S BE PIRATES

Saturday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 11:30 a.m.

Nicholas Hersh, conductor

Blake Denson, baritone

Houston Symphony Men’s Pirate Chorus, Betsy Cook Weber, director

Members of the S.P. Waltrip High School Roaring Red Ram Band

About Nicholas Hersh

Over a remarkable tenure as Associate Conductor of the Baltimore Symphony, Nicholas Hersh earned critical acclaim for his innovative programming and natural ability to connect with musicians

and audiences alike. Nicholas created the BSO Pulse series, through which he brought together indie bands and orchestral musicians in unique collaborations; he led the BSO in several subscription

weeks, and concerts in and around Baltimore; and he directed the BSO’s educational and family programming, including the celebrated Academy for adult amateur musicians.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Nicholas developed and conducted the BSO’s new digital concert series, BSO Sessions. Mixing performance with documentary-style interviews, Nicholas introduced the BSO and online audiences to a wide variety of new repertoire, including numerous living composers as well as seldom-performed historical composers. “His commitment to performing works by composers of color,” described BSO leadership, “will continue to inform the BSO’s programming long into the future.”

Highlights of the 2021-22 season include engagements with the NY Philharmonic, Sarasota Orchestra, Louisiana Philharmonic, Portland Symphony, Richmond Symphony, Tucson Symphony, Winston-Salem Symphony, and Peabody Opera.