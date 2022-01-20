Top Football Clubs in the World 2022

After every football season, there is a series of criteria that are brought into notice and reviewed in order to decide where a certain football club stands when it comes to domestic competitions and international ones. What criteria is taken into consideration while deciding the rank of an international football team? Well, apart from social media popularity, the football jersey of a club and its popularity, the popularity of the players of a football club, we also have to take into clear account the strength that they show in football leagues, season after season. This means that even if a football club goes awry for one season and yet has years of great performances before that, the football club is still classier than a new football club that has outperformed them in just one season.

This ranking is based on a lot of factors, but what we look out for the most is the recent trajectory of a football club, the form they have for the current season (in this case, 2022) and what the indicators for future growth show regarding the club in question.

Take a moment to guess who might be the No. 1 football club on this list or just skip to the next paragraph and find out now! Or go to Meta.reviews where you will get the best sportsbook lists ever.

The following is a list of the top football clubs in the world in 2022:

Manchester City: Manchester City is not new on this list of top football clubs in the world and it is going to take years to dislodge Manchester City from the top of this list for sure. This is mainly because they continue to look for new and unique ways to win at a game of football. They are also pretty great at adaptation and damage control. Say they lose out on a big footballer in the team due to an injury. They make sure that someone else in the team can manage to take his position and adapt. They have been basking in their victories all season and have been dominating the Premier League and the Champions League as well. If they get an additional striker in January 2022, they will surely be unstoppable;

Manchester City is not new on this list of top football clubs in the world and it is going to take years to dislodge Manchester City from the top of this list for sure. This is mainly because they continue to look for new and unique ways to win at a game of football. They are also pretty great at adaptation and damage control. Say they lose out on a big footballer in the team due to an injury. They make sure that someone else in the team can manage to take his position and adapt. They have been basking in their victories all season and have been dominating the Premier League and the Champions League as well. If they get an additional striker in January 2022, they will surely be unstoppable; Bayern Munich: This football club has taken almost all the cakes this season, for sure! With nine Bundesliga titles one after the other, five German Cup titles and two Champions League wins to add to their bag of awards in the last nine years, Bayern Munich has been a constant presence in the world of football clubs, aiming straight for the top. Bayern Munich also has one of the best strikers in the world today- Robert Lewandowski, who was also overlooked for the Ballon d’Or this season even after scoring 41 goals in just 29 leagues;

This football club has taken almost all the cakes this season, for sure! With nine Bundesliga titles one after the other, five German Cup titles and two Champions League wins to add to their bag of awards in the last nine years, Bayern Munich has been a constant presence in the world of football clubs, aiming straight for the top. Bayern Munich also has one of the best strikers in the world today- Robert Lewandowski, who was also overlooked for the Ballon d’Or this season even after scoring 41 goals in just 29 leagues; Liverpool: Yes, No. 3 is not Barcelona. It is Liverpool, instead. Some of you might say that this season has not been all that great for Liverpool after all. But, they have one of the best players in the world today. His name is Mohammad Salah and this Egyptian football star is here to show the world how he plays the game. If Liverpool sorts out their defence issues, then they can trust rule in 2022;

The other football clubs to look out for in 2022 are PSG and Chelsea. Watch this space for more sports articles!