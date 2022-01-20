The Crystal Castle And Shambhala Gardens In Byron Bay

Some of the most beautiful and exotic places in the world cannot be easily uncovered. Maybe it’s because they are not as popular as some other destinations, but it definitely doesn’t mean they aren’t worth seeing and exploring.

One of these wonderful gems is the Crystal Castle & Shambhala Gardens that is tucked away in the Byron Bay Hinterland of Mullumbimby. Even though it’s relatively close to the Byron, this place looks like a world of its own that is filled with serenity that strikes you as soon as you enter it.

Unfortunately, not a lot of people have heard of it and that’s precisely why this article is here. It represents an informative guide that will make sure you learn all about it and who knows, maybe even visit it anytime soon.

All You Need To Know About The Crystal Castle & Shambhala Gardens

Come If You’re Looking For Peace

You are probably thinking that Crystal Castle is an actual castle. Well, that’s not the case, however, it has a huge, breathtaking collection of crystals. In fact, recently the largest amethyst geode has been found precisely in this place. Those who decide to visit it will stumble upon numerous mesmerizing crystals, starting from small rock-quartz pebbles to the large amethyst-loaded cave.

A lot of them can be purchased, however, you can always just enjoy their beauty and nothing else. Sometimes people come here just to feel the extraordinary energy of the crystals and relax both their mind and soul.

In the Crystal Workshop, Guided Garden Walk, Music of the Plants, and the Crystal Castle Peace Experience you will get the opportunity to put your mind at ease by practicing relaxing and peaceful meditation which can be experienced every afternoon.

A Perfect Place For Crystal Lovers

Back in the day, crystals were utilized primarily as a healing tool, mostly by the Ancient Egyptians. Namely, a majority of them wore quartz necklaces around their neck because they believed they would bring them lots of good luck.

Besides that, they also wore carved amulets to banish evil spirits. So if you’re an avid crystal lover that is always in the mood to learn more about these things, then you will get the chance to hear interesting facts about them provided by a knowledgeable team. Plus, here you will find wonderful pieces of crystals in different sizes and shapes.

Places You Definitely Must Visit!

Lotus Café

Crystal Café resembles an open-air house that is surrounded by outstanding tropical gardens, as well as a heavenly rain forest. There is a big porch overlooking two gigantic crystals where you can sit down, relax and enjoy some of the yummiest vegetarian food in the world.

Now, if you have a sweet tooth, then you can always try out delicious cakes that are being made on the premises and if you’re looking for something that’s a bit more refreshing, then you should definitely opt for ice creams that do not contain sugar, smoothies or fresh juices.

In order to promote a healthy lifestyle and at the same time take care of the environment, Crystal Castle has decided to have their own garden where they will be able to reap fresh seasonal products on a daily basis.

Besides that, they employ only natural-occurring sugars and avoid using anything that’s processed. So if a healthy lifestyle is your thing, you are going to fall in love with this place in a split second.

Buddha Walk

The “Buddha Walk” represents a wonderful long path that will provide you with an unforgettable view of the beautiful countryside. You will run across a Buddha statue that is almost four meters high, that is surrounded by an astonishing mosaic art piece, as well as rose quartz.

This is for sure one of the most beautiful parts of the Crystal Castle and Shambhala Gardens. Practically every single large statue out there was made out of volcanic rock from Gunung Merapi, the same stone that was utilized to carve the widely known Borobudur Buddhist temple, placed in Java. Also, don’t forget the Crystal Guardians, standing at 5.5 metres tall! These impressive geodes have come all the way from Uruguay to watch over the property.

Besides Buddha, you will also get the opportunity to see other mesmerizing statutes that depict various Gods, such as Garuda, Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Vishnu. Those who have walked through the garden have noticed that some people have started putting coins on these statues.

Why are they doing this? Namely, placing these coins is perceived as some sort of offering that is being sent to a Tibetan Kindergarten in Northern India that is supposed to help save Tibetan culture.

The Crystal Castle and Shambhala Gardens are one of those places that can be appealing and entertaining to both kids and adults because as you can see, they have a lot of wonderful things to offer. Therefore, whenever you’re able to, you should definitely go there.