Being a Muslim, you would definitely want to obey Sharia laws and abide by the laws. When you are a trader, you may need to pay and receive interest, but Sharia completely forbids that. Islamic religion believes that the lender gets benefitted from the interest payment. For this reason, Sharia law tries to protect the borrowers by forbidding interests in trading. Therefore, being a Muslim trader, you would like to engage in online trading without violating Sharia law.

FinsRoyal has a great solution for you to maintain your Islamic faith and enjoy online trading at the same time. With this brokerage company, you can open an Islamic account and have the advantage of swap-free trading. FinsRoyal respects your religious faith and understands your needs to succeed in online trading.

Islamic Account:

FinsRoyal offers a dedicated Islamic account on which you will not be enforced to pay or receive interest fees. Therefore, for those who do not like to pay or earn interests for certain religious beliefs, the swap-free account of this financial organization is a great opportunity for them to participate in online trading. In this financial agency, you have options for five different account types, such as Trader, Exclusive, VIP, Expert, and Beginner and all these account types include the swap-free option for trading. The WebTrader platform of this brokerage company offers several analytical features so that you can earn substantial profits through your Islamic account.

What Can You Have from FinsRoyal?

You can have several advantages for trading through an Islamic account at this organization, such as-

An Islamic account allows you to take advantage of swap-free trading.

Real-time charts and trading signals of this platform help you to trade confidently and fearlessly.

You can execute orders rapidly with this trading platform.

The customer support of this financial provider is very professional.

The trading platform, the WebTrader secures your data efficiently.

Enjoy Outstanding Trading Environment:

With FinsRoyal, you will obviously have the best trading conditions. The state-of-the-art trading infrastructure and fast order execution facility of this investment company help you to make outstanding profits using your Islamic account. You will also have a competitive edge at this organization.

Account Opening and Verification:

To open an Islamic account, you just have to open a normal account with FinsRoyaland then request the support team of this financial organization for the up-gradation of your account to an Islamic account. After receiving your mail for up-gradation, the support team will immediately upgrade your account.

Account verification is very crucial for ensuring the safety of the fund of all clients and therefore, FinsRoyal will also verify your documents carefully. When you will open a trading account with this organization, your identity will be verified according to the international KYC policy. Therefore, you have to submit the identity documents to this organization such as driving license, passport, temporary residence permit. Your electricity bill, bank statement, utility bill, or tax return will be considered your residential proof. As soon as your documents will be verified, you can enjoy swap-free trading with your Islamic account.