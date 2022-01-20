Borrowing money can be a complicated process

This is because there are many different types of loans and repayment options.

Lending industry has been around for centuries and it has always been a profitable industry.

However, like most businesses these days (Due to the pandemic), the industry itself was definitely affected. This includes the credit card lending sector too.

Since most people started having financial issues, less people were eligible to borrow funds.

In some cities or countries (Canada for example), the effect was the opposite.

Needless to say, it was a bumpy road for all, and things now seem to be tapering out.

Mainly, thanks to the recent innovations that have occurred in the tech world. Not just in the lending industry, but in the world of finance as well.

Even with these circumstances, lending is still a profitable business. As there are always people who need money, and are willing to pay high or low interest rates, in order to get it.

However, things have really gone into the lender’s, and borrower’s favor in late 2021, and now 2022. Which is a great thing for both parties.

All thanks to Fintech. An emerging and new financial technology.

Due to the pandemic, most of us were forced to go indoors. This gave birth to a much faster and cheaper technology. At the moment, it’s giving banks a run for their money. Since Fintech is digital, the cost of transferring money has reduced dramatically. This has affected other areas in the financial world as well. Including the lending industry.

Fintech lending has taken things to the next level. It has not only allowed the consumer to get a payday loan online, but get it much faster and cheaper.

It’s a form of lending that uses technology to make the whole process more efficient and less time-consuming.

The process is very simple . . .

A customer applies for a loan online, and in a few minutes they receive an answer. If they are approved, the money will be deposited into their account within 24 hours .

Fintech lending can be beneficial because it’s quick and easy to apply for loans. It also has lower interest rates than traditional banking and loan agency methods.

As Fintech doesn’t have all the overhead costs of brick-and-mortar loan agencies, etc.

However, it hasn’t been an easy road for Fintech. As banks are beginning to look more outdated, and they are doing their best to survive.

The banking industry is going through a rapid change. The introduction of new technologies and the emergence of disruptive fintechs have led to a decrease in the number of traditional banks.

In this case, it seems that the banking industry is following the same route as other industries such as music and publishing.

The issues occur when some banks (Including some major brands), refuse to let this new technology take over. Although most banks are happy to agree to come to a happy medium, some banks (The largest ones), are more than excited to put up a fight.

According to experts, that is not a smart move. As the market is already ready to go digital and as history has shown, you can delay progress, but you can’t stop it.

Fintech, and the lending industry is exploding again, and it looks like the banks have a long road ahead of them.

In the end, if the market wants to go digital, then there is no way to stop this new Fintech lending trend.

As the saying goes, happy customer, happy business.