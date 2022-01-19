Seven Lakes Wrestlers Win With Consistency

By Terry Carter

Seven Lakes wrestlers led the competition on Saturday in the 2022 Spartan Hall of Fame varsity tournaments to claim the boys’ and girls’ team championships.

The Seven Lakes boys’ team outdistanced 16 other squads by scoring 240 points, well ahead of second-place Clear Falls (177), third-place Summer Creek (130), Cy Park (114) and Episcopal (103) in the top five. Jordan (57.5) finished 11th, and Tompkins (39) took 15th.

Katy ISD started off the championship round finals with a Seven Lakes-Tompkins battle at 113 pounds. Seven Lakes wrestler Jose Salinas (30-3) won 6-0 over Tompkins’ Diego Lopez (17-3). The pair will be favorites in the district and Region III tournaments upcoming in February.

The Spartans also won weight classes at 170 pounds with Mike Amico (22-1) building his ranking with another tournament championship.

SEVEN LAKES CONSISTENCY

Seven Lakes ruled by consistency, earning top-6 honors in all 15 weight classes. The Spartans placed these male grapplers in a focused performance before the home crowd:

Fifth-place Tristan Nguyen (6-11) at 106 pounds

Third-place Aidan Roy (14-12) at 120

Second-place Yaseen Reface at 126

Third-place Sebastian Morales (14-9) at 132

Third-place Carter Demarchi (15-14) at 138

Third-place Sulaiman Mulla (21-13) at 145

Third-place Roman Bersche (6-5) at 152

Second-place Kaiden Stassen (21-7) at 160

Fourth-place Preston Bozeman (2-2) at 182

Fourth-place Isaac Boraud (4-7) at 195

Third-place Kyle Kerstann (9-7) at 220

Sixth-place Blake Rogers (19-10) at 285 Jordan’s Garett McChesney (30-2) showed his dominant style by scoring a 16-0 technical fall in his 132-pound championship bout against Elijah Edwards of Summer Creek. The Warriors also posted standout performances by:

Third-place Conner Celaya (19-12) at 182 pounds in a 5-4 decision against Seven Lakes’ Bozeman

Third-place Gabe Claps (11-16) at 195 in a 1:15 pin against Seven Lakes’ Boraud Besides Lopez, Tompkins also placed Matteo Nikolov (24-6) third at 160 pounds.

GIRLS’ TOURNAMENT RESULTS

In the girls’ competition also held at Seven Lakes High School, the Lady Spartans (131) rallied in late matches to claim first place over Cy Springs (128), Cy Park (106.5), Summer Creek (102) and Tompkins (97). Jordan (13) finished tied for 13th place in the 15-team event.

The Seven Lakes girls were powered to victory by a host of champions on Saturday. They included 128-pound champion Laisy Sanabria (15-5) who scored a fall against Kingwood’s Camryn Bierce in the final and 148-pound champion Camryn Strohman (24-7), who notched a quick pin in her final as well.

Additional Seven Lakes champions included Nina Amico (23-8) at 165 pounds. And then Seven Lakes leader and senior standout Annmarie Janssen (17-1) stormed to the 185-pound championship with a :42 fall in the finals against Kingwood. That pin pushed the Seven Lakes girls over the top in the team race with only one weight class left to compete.

Additional Seven Lakes results include:

Fifth-place Sydney Thornton (5-9) at 95 pounds

Fifth-place Shirit Holdeman (8-6) at 138

Top finishers for Tompkins include:

Second-place Mia Juarezdelacruz (9-8) at 95 pounds

Sixth-place Victoria Pena (14-11) at 102

Third-place Kristen Bryant (20-7) at 110

Fifth-place Juliana Zavala (14-9) at 119

Fourth-place Alexis Garcia (2-4) at 185

Second-place Karla Soriano (3-5) at 215

Tamarapreye Seipulouo (3-7) led the Jordan girls’ team with a sixth-place finish at 215 pounds.