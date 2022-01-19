Seven Lakes Wrestlers Win With Consistency

By Terry Carter
Seven Lakes wrestlers led the competition on Saturday in the 2022 Spartan Hall of Fame varsity tournaments to claim the boys’ and girls’ team championships.
The Seven Lakes boys’ team outdistanced 16 other squads by scoring 240 points, well ahead of second-place Clear Falls (177), third-place Summer Creek (130), Cy Park (114) and Episcopal (103) in the top five. Jordan (57.5) finished 11th, and Tompkins (39) took 15th.
Katy ISD started off the championship round finals with a Seven Lakes-Tompkins battle at 113 pounds. Seven Lakes wrestler Jose Salinas (30-3) won 6-0 over Tompkins’ Diego Lopez (17-3). The pair will be favorites in the district and Region III tournaments upcoming in February.
The Spartans also won weight classes at 170 pounds with Mike Amico (22-1) building his ranking with another tournament championship.
SEVEN LAKES CONSISTENCY
Seven Lakes ruled by consistency, earning top-6 honors in all 15 weight classes. The Spartans placed these male grapplers in a focused performance before the home crowd:
- Fifth-place Tristan Nguyen (6-11) at 106 pounds
- Third-place Aidan Roy (14-12) at 120
- Second-place Yaseen Reface at 126
- Third-place Sebastian Morales (14-9) at 132
- Third-place Carter Demarchi (15-14) at 138
- Third-place Sulaiman Mulla (21-13) at 145
- Third-place Roman Bersche (6-5) at 152
- Second-place Kaiden Stassen (21-7) at 160
- Fourth-place Preston Bozeman (2-2) at 182
- Fourth-place Isaac Boraud (4-7) at 195
- Third-place Kyle Kerstann (9-7) at 220
- Sixth-place Blake Rogers (19-10) at 285
Jordan’s Garett McChesney (30-2) showed his dominant style by scoring a 16-0 technical fall in his 132-pound championship bout against Elijah Edwards of Summer Creek. The Warriors also posted standout performances by:
- Third-place Conner Celaya (19-12) at 182 pounds in a 5-4 decision against Seven Lakes’ Bozeman
- Third-place Gabe Claps (11-16) at 195 in a 1:15 pin against Seven Lakes’ Boraud
Besides Lopez, Tompkins also placed Matteo Nikolov (24-6) third at 160 pounds.
GIRLS’ TOURNAMENT RESULTS
In the girls’ competition also held at Seven Lakes High School, the Lady Spartans (131) rallied in late matches to claim first place over Cy Springs (128), Cy Park (106.5), Summer Creek (102) and Tompkins (97). Jordan (13) finished tied for 13th place in the 15-team event.
The Seven Lakes girls were powered to victory by a host of champions on Saturday. They included 128-pound champion Laisy Sanabria (15-5) who scored a fall against Kingwood’s Camryn Bierce in the final and 148-pound champion Camryn Strohman (24-7), who notched a quick pin in her final as well.
Additional Seven Lakes champions included Nina Amico (23-8) at 165 pounds. And then Seven Lakes leader and senior standout Annmarie Janssen (17-1) stormed to the 185-pound championship with a :42 fall in the finals against Kingwood. That pin pushed the Seven Lakes girls over the top in the team race with only one weight class left to compete.
Additional Seven Lakes results include:
- Fifth-place Sydney Thornton (5-9) at 95 pounds
- Fifth-place Shirit Holdeman (8-6) at 138
Top finishers for Tompkins include:
- Second-place Mia Juarezdelacruz (9-8) at 95 pounds
- Sixth-place Victoria Pena (14-11) at 102
- Third-place Kristen Bryant (20-7) at 110
- Fifth-place Juliana Zavala (14-9) at 119
- Fourth-place Alexis Garcia (2-4) at 185
- Second-place Karla Soriano (3-5) at 215
Tamarapreye Seipulouo (3-7) led the Jordan girls’ team with a sixth-place finish at 215 pounds.