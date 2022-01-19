5 Coolest Japanese Cars We can finally Import in the next ten years

JDM (Japanese domestic market) vehicles are imported all around the globe. The Japanese cars have gained fame in the heart of the enthusiast drivers. Moreover, Toyota is the most reliable and trusted car brand in Japan. Japan exported about 160 thousand Toyota passenger cars in March 2018, and the numbers went higher than the previous year.

Furthermore, Japanese cars reached a milestone of 4.4 million exports in 2019,mostly passenger vehicles. Japanese cars like Toyota Supra and other models of this brand have already passed six-digit numbers in the price tag, which is not affordable until you are a millionaire.

The Japanese car market has already been overwhelmed by different types of vehicles categories. But we’ll be listing out the top 5 most fantastic Japanese cars. Let’s check them out.

Toyota Chaser JZX100 (2k21)

Toyota Chaser had the production between 1996 to 2001, and it is the 6th generation after replacing the previous model of X90 Chaser. The car is affordable in Japan. The market for this automobile started in 1996 in Japan. The exports of Toyota Chaser to the USA started in September 2021. From this, the traders from the USA can import this vehicle with no legal obligations.

The Toyota Chaser JZX100 is an average-size four-wheel-drive carmanufactured with a 1JZ turbo engine. Moreover, the model Toyota Chaser was replaced with the Verossa.

Acura RSX Type-S

The Acura RSX Type-S is a front-wheel-drive car, and it was one of the Japanese cars with much domination in the market. Moreover, the car was introduced in North America as Acura RSX on2 July 2001. The car is represented in two models in Japan. The “Type-S” waslater put in the year 2004. Furthermore, the name-changing schemes of Acura are baptized as “Integra” or Legend. The car has the efficiency of 210-horsepower and 6-speed transmission.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IV

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is the so-called Evo of Japanese cars brands. It is a car witha sedan body style, and it is one of the enthralling Japanese cars to drive today. It is the fourth-generation vehicle which had the production between 1996 to 1998. The car is manufactured with automatic air condition. Moreover, the RS and GSR shared the twin turbocharger,resulting from the horsepower of 276. This model of Mitsubishi was considered as the compact- by Japanese dimensions regulations.

Honda Prelude Type-S

The car was only available in Japan – based on the fifth generation of Prelude. Moreover, it had 2 H22A engine, which produces a horsepower of 217. It was a front-wheeldrive with so much to offer to the enthusiast drivers. The car also had an overhauled front suspension, which resulted in a better camber curve.

Nissan Stagea 260RS Autech

The Nissan Stagea had the body of Autech with more upgraded suspension and body strength. The car is the modified model of Stagea (developed by the Japanese car company Autech). This model of Nissan was able to produce 276 HP, but some people believe that the horsepower could be higher than this. It had the production between 1997 to 2001.