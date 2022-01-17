Top 10 NFL Power Rankings: Green Bay Packers Dominating The Heap

The 2021 regular season of the NFL has ended, eliminating 16 teams and leaving 14 teams to advance for the latest postseason. As the race for the Lombardi Trophy heats up and with the tension increasing, it’s time to dig into the 2022 NFL power rankings.

2022 NFL Power Rankings

Only a handful almost missed the playoffs, thanks to a few crucial plays. Everyone has now locked up their playoff picks and is looking forward to kick-off. So, as the NFL playoffs get underway, let’s take a look at where everyone is in the power rankings for the year 2022.

1. Green Bay Packers, 13-4 (1)

Aaron Rodgers, the MVP favorite, led the Packers’ offense and better all-around defense with efficiency as they clinched the No. 1 spot in the NFC playoffs. None of the Packers’ players sustained severe injuries.

With outstanding coaching, an NFL MVP at quarterback, as well as a top-10 defensive line, this is the most satisfactory NFL playoff squad in history. However, despite three outstanding seasons under Matt LaFleur, they are still waiting for a significant breakthrough.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 13-4 (3)

The Buccaneers obtained several injuries on both the offense and defense sides of the ball, but they are still headed by the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady. Their rushing attack and defense, which were the backbones of their wild-card Super Bowl 55 run, should be bolstered with the return of key players

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 12-5 (4)

After defeating the Broncos in Week 18, the Chiefs will have to settle with AFC’s No. 2 spot as they were defeated in the head-to-head matchup in Week 7 against the Titans. As a result of the emergence of Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be even more susceptible than they were before.

4. Tennessee Titans, 12-5 (6)

In Week 18, the Titans hung against the Texans to maintain their advantage over the Chiefs and claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed. In addition, Derrick Henry’s return to the power rushing game might be a massive boost to the team’s attack, which has the potential to be explosive.

5. Los Angeles Rams, 12-5 (2)

Although there is enough talent around Matthew Stafford to contend for the Super Bowl, the Rams will not come close to approaching that position based on how he performed throughout the regular season.

The Rams took advantage of the fact that the Seahawks simultaneously defeated the Cardinals as the 49ers defeated the Rams. Cam Akers, the team’s running back, made his season debut, providing a welcome boost.

6. Dallas Cowboys, 12-5 (8)

Dak Prescott tossed five touchdown passes, surpassing Tony Romo’s team record for most touchdowns in a single season. The Dallas Cowboys were the only undefeated team in the NFL under their division.

7. Cincinnati Bengals, 10-7 (7)

Due to a knee injury, Joe Burrow was forced to sit out of Cincinnati’s loss. The Bengals, however, were already qualified for the postseason. On defense, the Bengals scored their sole touchdown.

But the Bengals have already beaten the Baltimore Ravens two times, thrashed the Pittsburgh Steelers, and sealed the AFC North with a thrilling second-half comeback victory against the Kansas City Chiefs to clinch the division title.

8. Buffalo Bills, 11-6 (10)

During the last nine minutes of the game, Devin Singletary threw two touchdown passes, securing a win over the Jets at home. The Bills then clinched the AFC East title and retained their top seed.

9. Arizona Cardinals, 11-6 (5)

An early 7-0 lead seems like a long time ago now that the team has finished 4-6 overall. The Cardinals haven’t looked terrific in the NFC West, slipping behind the Rams and hovering slightly ahead of the 49ers.

As a wild card, the chance exists that Kyler Murray, the MVP-favorite quarterback who led them to a 30-23 victory against the Rams in Week 14, will lead them for a while before fading in the rematch with the Rams.

10. San Francisco 49ers, 10-7 (12)

After an injury-plagued post-Super Bowl 2020 season, the San Francisco 49ers have returned to the playoffs. The Saints would have gotten the postseason slot if the 49ers hadn’t won their sixth straight game against the Rams.

They have a solid running game, a flexible passing game, and an aggressive front seven thanks to the efforts of Kyle Shanahan, who has resurrected the team’s fortunes. Nonetheless, the pass defense might be overwhelmed, and the Cowboys’ next tie does not help the situation much either.

Takeaway

Among the 14 teams competing for two seats in the Super Bowl and the Lombardi Trophy on the line, it is all a matter of winning or losing. So as the playoffs get underway, pick your favorite team and place your bets on them.