Six Tips for Joining an Honors Society

The National Honors Society was founded back in 1921. Since that day, the organization has grown to have millions of members in every state.

Being a member is a badge of honor. It shows that you’re an exceptional student in terms of both grades and character. The question is, how do you join?

Since the organization is so prestigious, you can imagine that there are stringent requirements that you have to meet. We can walk you through the joining process.

Keep reading to learn more about the NHS, the benefits of joining, and how to get on board and manage your membership.

What Is the National Honors Society

Again, the NHS and the society for collegiate leadership is an organization that celebrates exceptional students who show promise in the realm of character and grades.

If you’re at a college that has a chapter, one of your professors can recommend you for membership. You can’t apply on your own.

Benefits of Joining

On top of needing a recommendation, you’ve also got to keep up good grades, put in volunteer hours, and pay a fee. All of the work might have you asking if it’s worth all the trouble. The answer is yes.

When you join, you’ll get the chance to make friends with other people who have the same work ethic as you. Being able to put the honor society on your resume will strengthen it.

On top of having a better resume, you’ll also get to network with professionals in your field. As you can imagine, this will give you a leg up in the work world once you graduate from school.

Being part of the college honor society will give you scholarship opportunities as well. Anything that makes paying for university easier is worth doing.

Keep Up Your GPA

First up on the national honor society requirement list is your GPA. On the standard 4.0 scale, you’ve got to have and maintain a 3.5.

We recommend getting serious about your studies while you’re still in high school. The reason we say this is because your SAT and ACT scores will have a bearing on your NHS qualification. You’ll need to make 1750 on your SATs and 26 on your ACTs.

If there’s a subject you know you’re struggling with, start polishing your skills now. Consider talking to a tutor or reaching out to your teachers after school to get help.

Finding a Local Chapter

All your hard work will be for not if you go to a college that doesn’t have an NHS chapter. Well, it might not be for not if you can convenience your school to establish one, but that takes a lot more effort.

You can apply to the national junior society on the website, but as far as college goes, one of the professors at your school will have to submit your name for consideration.

Sometimes a teacher will recommend you without you having to go to them and ask. If that doesn’t happen, seek out a professor whose class you did well in.

If they’re willing to submit your name, the advisor that’s the head of the organization for your school will look over your credentials to see if you qualify.

Do Volunteer Work

Being a part of the NHS isn’t all about grades. You have to show that you’re of outstanding character as well. The best way to do this is through volunteer work.

The organization wants people who strive to make an impact in their community. There are several places where you can volunteer your time. All you have to do is choose your passion and run with it.

For example, let’s say that you love animals. You can call up your local Humane Society to see if they need any extra hands. If you’re a political science major, you may enjoy helping out with someone’s election campaign

If you’re struggling to find work, visit your local stores. People post flyers up in coffee shops all the time to reach out to volunteers.

Be a Leader

The national honor society wants leaders. They need people who know how to take charge and contribute fresh new ideas. That means you need to get involved while you’re in high school.

Sign up for clubs and sports teams. Consider joining the student council or coaching a little league team. You can also meet the leadership requirement by tutoring children after school.

Work on Your Application

After your professor submits your name for consideration, you may have to submit an application. Not all chapters require you to perform this step, but some of them do.

The application requirements vary from school to school, so you’ll have to check with the advisor to find out what you need to do. If the NHS denies your entry, you’ll have the chance to appeal their decision.

Manage Your Status

Now that you’ve made it into the organization, you’re going to want to stay in. To do so, you’ll have to keep up with your grades. Don’t let your GPA fall below 3.5.

You’ll also have to continue your volunteer work and stay out of trouble.

Joining the Honors Society

Joining the Honors society takes a lot of work, but the benefits it can provide are clear. You’ll have numerous networking and scholarship opportunities that will set you up for success.

Joining the Honors society takes a lot of work, but the benefits it can provide are clear. You'll have numerous networking and scholarship opportunities that will set you up for success.

Talk to one of your professors about submitting your name for consideration